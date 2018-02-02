Hairdo: The secret of the fringe

Sharon Kavhu

Ladies! Who does not want to wear a fringe hairdo? Whether it is blunt, choppy, pixie, parted, ached or side-swept; I believe the majority of ladies in the Southern African Development Community region have considered wearing a fringe at one point.

Fringes, which are officially known as bangs, are a shaped cutting off the front part of the hair so that it lies over the forehead.

Such a hairdo may be difficult to settle for because it comes with so many variations that it becomes difficult for one to pick one that suits their face shape.

However, this piece carries tips gathered by The Southern Times on how best women can wear bangs that suits their face shape and leaves them with confidence.

Blunt bangs are fringes that are cut straight across the forehead, some prefer to call it ‘Chinese fringe’ or ‘Nicki Minaji style’. This is probably the most common one but it does not go well with all face shapes.

Straight fringes according to a Zimbabwean hairdresser, Martha Kundishora, are more suitable for round faces.

“The straight fringes can also look gorgeous on a long face as long as the secret behind the style is observed. The secret behind straight fringes is how they curve after cutting; the cut should be shorter at the centre and longer on the sides and this makes the hair blend,” said Kundishora.

“I have seen several people trying to imitate how Nicki Minaji cuts her fringe but they end up looking ridiculous. Some would have failed to cut it making it either too short or too long; however, the secret in blunt fringe is to measure with one’s eyebrows. The fringe should be cut slightly longer than the brows so that when they are curved with a tong they don’t rest too far from the eyebrows.”

She said the blunt fringe can blend well with both long and short hair.

According to Kundishora, ladies with a square face should prioritise side-swept bangs, which are also known as eye-grazing fringes.

“An eye-grazing fringe is normally the longest. It is brushed or swept to either side of the face but, when it is not brushed it can cover the face to just beneath the eyes or cheekbone,” she said.

“Such type of fringes are mostly suitable for square faces. When cutting this type of bang, they (hairstylists) should hit just below the brow and longer on the edges as it blends the rest of the hair.

“The cut can soften the outstanding features of one’s face such as the jaws.”

Kundishora added that the eye-grazing fringe can also go well with round and oval faces depending on how they are brushed.

In a separate interview, another hairstylist from Mummy’s Hair Saloon in Harare, Cynthia Dekwe, said heart-shaped faces can also look well in eye-grazing fringe but they have to be longer.

“A heart-shaped face is characterised by a wider forehead than the chin. The chin is usually pointy. For instance, the shape of Jennifer Aniston’s face,” she said.

“A longer eye-grazing fringe complements the pointy chin and softens the whole look.

“It is also possible for a heart-shaped face to wear a blunt fringe, but it has to be narrow, otherwise it can make one’s forehead more outstanding compared to the chin.”

She said choppy fringes are a modified version of blunt bangs and are often cut with scissors to suit round, oval and heart-shaped faces.

“Some ladies would prefer to wear pixie wigs with bangs. A pixie is a gorgeous style and looks far much better on oval, round and heart-shaped faces compared to other shapes. This style can never be worn by someone with a square face,” Dekwe said.

“However, ladies with square-shaped faces can look outstanding is a parted fringe. A parted fringe is when the bangs are equally [split] to the right and left.”