IVORY BAN POSER …Zambia, Zim seek clarity over lifting of ivory export to US

By Jeff Kapembwa

Lusaka – Zambia and Zimbabwe are seeking clarification from United States and other relevant authorities to ascertain reports that the ban to export ivory to that country has been lifted, having cost the former in excess of US$140 million.

Zambian Tourism Minister, Charles Banda, said the reports remained unclear, hence, the decision to seek clarification from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, (CITES) on the matter.

In November last year, the US Fish and Wildlife Service HYPERLINK “https://www.fws.gov/international/permits/by-activity/sport-hunted-trophies-elephants.html” announced that it had lifted an Obama-era ban on import of sport-hunted trophies of elephants from Zimbabwe and Zambia. But a day later, US President Donald Trump said the decision was being HYPERLINK “https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump” reconsidered, and tweeted that he would review “all conservation facts” and issue an update “soon” with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Zinke later HYPERLINK “https://twitter.com/SecretaryZinke/status/931711307123974144” issued a statement, saying: “President Trump and I have talked and both believe that conservation and healthy herds are critical. As a result, in a manner compliant with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, the issuing of permits is being put on hold as the decision is being reviewed.”

But Banda said Zambia and Zimbabwe wanted to know and understand whether the ban had been lifted, adding that the decision would be good for the two countries if clarified.

“We have asked for clarification on the matter because the reports were unclear and we are waiting …as soon as we are told the truth, we’ll proceed with the exports of the ivory,” he told The Southern Times in Lusaka in an interview.

“We have lots of ivory that we have not been able to sell because of the worldwide ban. In value terms, its worth over US$140 million.”

In May last year, Banda said the worldwide ban on the trade of both legal and illegally acquired ivory left Zambia stuck with more than 52 tonnes of both legal and illegal ivory worth over US$100 million because of the global ban on the sale of the commodity.

According to government data, if Zambia was allowed to trade all its raw ivory, it would realise an average US$2,500 a kilogramme from an initial US$750 a kilogramme the commodity fetched before the ban was imposed.

This money could be used to quell escalating poaching in the country, with China being the main market of the poached ivory.

The imposition or restriction of the sale of ivory has deprived Zambia of revenue as the country was still stuck with piles of the commodity which cannot be sold or traded until the ban is lifted by CITES.

Elephants remain listed under Appendix II, which means trade in their ivory and other products is banned under CITES rules.

But the reports last November that Trump had reversed the US government decision to ban the import of trophies of elephants that were killed in the two neighbours, pending a further review, had raised hope among Southern African nations keen to sell their stockpiles.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service had signaled its intentions to end its 2014 ban, citing Zimbabwe’s conservation efforts. The US had earlier announced its intention to allow the importation of elephant products hunted from 2016 to 2018, with two trophies allowed per import.

Earlier, the department also waived the ban in a similar manner for Zambia. Zambia and Zimbabwe have had mixed success in recent years maintaining or increasing their elephant population, according to the Great Elephant Census, a project financed by Paul Allen, a founder of Microsoft.

The project also found that the African elephant population had shrunk nearly 30 percent from 2007 to 2014.

Social media reports recently showed photos of President Trump’s two elder sons hunting on safari in Zimbabwe, including one photo that showed Donald Trump Jr with a severed elephant tail in one hand and a knife in the other.

The White House had argued that the hunting would bring money to local communities and incentivise efforts to protect elephants. US government officials had cited a recently completed park service review that had begun during the Obama administration.

“This review established that both Zambia and Zimbabwe had met new standards, strict international conservation standards that allowed Americans to resume hunting in those countries,” it said.

Under former President Barack Obama, the practice had been banned because of a lack of data on conservation efforts in Zimbabwe. However, environmental groups had been irked by the purported reversal and called for more restrictions on trophy hunting, which has faced increased scrutiny, especially after HYPERLINK “https://www.nytimes.com/2015/07/29/world/africa/american-hunter-is-accused-of-killing-cecil-a-beloved-lion-in-zimbabwe.html” an American dentist killed Cecil, a lion beloved in Zimbabwe, in 2015. The Fish and Wildlife Service said it had found that allowing trophy imports would help the conservation of elephants in those countries, a finding that allows it to authorize the import of the African elephant under the terms of the Endangered Species Act, which lists the African elephant as HYPERLINK “https://www.fws.gov/international/animals/african-elephants.html” threatened.

Zambia and Zimbabwe, together with Botswana, Namibia and South Africa, have been lobbying CITES to be allowed limited sale of stockpiled ivory so as to raise money for conservation projects.

These Southern African countries sit on huge ivory stockpiles worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

But in October 2016, Namibia and Zimbabwe failed to convince CITES that they should be allowed to export ivory – something they had argued would protect rather than further endanger Africa’s elephants.

CITES member countries voted at a conference in South Africa overwhelmingly to reject the proposals to sell tusks seized from poachers and taken from animals that had died naturally or been put down by the state.

A global ban on ivory sales was imposed in 1989 to stem a wave of poaching, but CITES allowed Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe to sell stockpiles to Japan in 1999. They were joined by South Africa in 2008 in a sale to China and Japan.

In 2006, Namibia and Zimbabwe had both argued that the sales were needed to raise money for conservation and that their populations have been stable or growing, triggering conflict with poor rural farmers.

Zimbabwe was believed to have an ivory stockpile estimated at close to 100 tonnes and worth over US$100 million.

Other African nations, such as Kenya, are strongly opposed to any reopening of the ivory trade on the grounds that it will stimulate demand and threaten its own elephants.