Ladysmith wins big in New York

Sharon Kavhu

The recent victory of South African band, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, in New York has put the region on a global platform while exhibiting a unique African sound which made the whole region proud.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo won the Grammy award for Best World Music Album for their album “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration” last week Sunday, and this marked the group’s fifth win at the music showpiece.

According to the Grammy Awards website, Ladysmith Black Mambazo won five Grammy Awards and was nominated 17 times in different categories.

The group’s debut Grammy award was in 1987 where it won the Best Traditional Folk Recording through their album ‘Shaka Zulu’ during the 30th Annual Grammy Awards. After 17 years, the band’s album, “Raise your Spirit Higher” won the Best Traditional World Music Album during the 47th Grammy Awards.

In 2008, during the 51th Grammy Awards, the South African musical outfit won Best Traditional World Music Album with its album, “Ilembe: Honouring Shaka Zulu”.

It seems the group’s unique African sound has proved to be impressive not only among audience in Africa but also across the globe as it scooped the Best World Music Album during the 56th Grammy Awards in 2013. The achievement was made possible with their live album, “Singing for Peace around the World”.

The group’s other albums that have received Grammy Awards nominations: “Journey of Dreams”, which was nominated for Best Traditional Folk Recording in 1988; “Classic Tracks Album”, which was nominated for Best Traditional Folk Recording in 1990 and “How the Leopard Got Its Spots”, which was nominated for Best Recording for Children category in the same year.

In 1994, Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s album, “Liph’Iqiniso” was nominated for the Best Traditional Folk Album, while “Thuthukani Ngoxolo (let’s develop in peace) was nominated for Best Folk Album in 1996 and “Live at the Royal Albert Hall” was nominated for Best Traditional Folk Album.

“No Boundaries” was nominated for Best Contemporary World Music Album in 2005 during the 48thGrammy Awards. The following year, “Long Walk to Freedom” was nominated for Best Contemporary Music Album and in 2011, “Songs from a Zulu Farm” was nominated for Best World Music Album.

In 2015, “Inala” was nominated for Best World Music Album, the following year, “Walking in the Footsteps of our Fathers” was nominated for Best World Music Album and this year, “Songs of Peace and Love for Kids and Parents around the World” was nominated for Best Children’s Album.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, choral group, was formed in 1960 and is said to have risen to worldwide prominence firmly after singing with American singer-song writer Paul Simon on his 1986 album, “Graceland”. Their music promotes unity, peace and love.