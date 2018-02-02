Let’s Confab . . . as actress Tjuna ventures into restaurant business

Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – During the final months of 2017, Tjuna Kauapirura together with her fiancé, Panashe Daringo, hit the social scene with a fresh setup – the Confab restaurant and bistro in the heart of the nation’s capital.

“I am passionate about food and I believe it stems from assisting my mom with her catering business that she started years ago. Confab sells a selection of Western foods and the initiative to venture into this business started with a conversation between my fiancé and myself,” said Kauapirura when asked where the idea of the venture sprung from.

“Confab means to have an informal, private conversation or discussion in a comfortable place and we wanted exactly that; for people to gather and have great food while at it,” she explained.

The young entrepreneur is a locally acclaimed celebrity and actress whose talents are celebrated on various social scenes.

Kauapirura stared in the local film “Katutura” in 2015 as well as “Best Sex Ever”, which was her first theatrical stage performance.

She has also graced the social scene with red carpet appearances, music video appearances with various artists and also landing the main role in PDK’s “Bam Bam” video and short film. She studies Industrial Psychology and German Studies.

“When you’re passionate about something you’re willing to take a few risks and see where it takes you, what matters is that you tried,” explained Kauapirura upon being probed as to why she thinks the Confab is a good and lasting business concept.

Social and entertainment establishments are known to hardly survive the mudslide of the business sector, some not even lasting two months before closing down, especially in Windhoek,

A typical example is the revival of Funky Lab, which briefly opened in mid-2017 under new management 10 years after its closure in 2010, but unceremoniously closed about six weeks later.

Before that there was Paguel, a big favourite among locals, which opened and closed several times during its existence between 2014 and 2016.

O’Pensador, a Portuguese and Angolan cuisine restaurant, also closed in 2016 and re-opened in 2017 only close again the same year, once again with no explanation leaving the public to assume poor financial management or economic constraints. The list is endless.

Daringo, a civil engineer-cum-restaurateur said: “We want to give our customers an experience that will have them coming back for more of our unique flavours accompanied by our friendly staff. We would like to become a household brand that is excellent in quality service delivery, also expand our menu and make our recipes accessible to a wider range of consumers and hopefully open a branch at the coast in future.”

The couple says so far business is a roller coaster considering that it is a new market for them but from here on, things can only get better, especially once specific business strategies are in place. Kauapirura said it is a constant learning process.

The Confab also has Roof Top Fridays on which customers are allowed to dine on the roof top at the end of a busy week to enjoy the breeze and have sundowners.

The new eatery is right next to the Angolan Embassy alongside Bank BIC offices.