Namibia, India economic ties to grow

Annines Angula

Windhoek – The Indian High Commissioner to Namibia Kumar Tuhin has said trade and economic relations between India and Namibia are expected to grow this year.

Speaking at a recent ceremony to mark the 69th Republic Day of India, Tuhin said exchanges and interactions between the two countries are expected to intensify this year.

Tuhin said Namibia and India continue to enjoy friendly and strong relations, which are marked by trust and mutual understanding.

He said the relations were cemented by a landmark visit of the President of India to Namibia in June 2016, which he said laid the foundation for the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in several fields of cooperation.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Deputy Minister of Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Dr Samuel Ankama, expressed gratitude to the Indian government for the nation of 1, 000 tonnes of rice as drought relief aid, a donation of cash grant the Indira Gandhi Maternity Clinic in Okahao and the capacity building programmes in various fields.

Other dignitaries that attended the ceremony include the Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Benard Haufiku, the Minister of Poverty and Eradication Zephania Kameeta, Mayor of Windhoek Muesee Kazapua, diplomats from various countries and some members of parliament.

Earlier in the day, a flag hoisting ceremony was conducted at the premises of the High Commission of India at 97 Nelson Mandela Avenue, Klein Windhoek.

India and Namibia enjoy warm and cordial relations. India was at the forefront of the liberation struggle of Namibia and was indeed among the first nations to raise the question of Namibia independence in the UN.

The first SWAPO Embassy abroad was established in New Delhi in 1986 which was closed after independence of Namibia in 1990. Diplomatic relations with independent Namibia were established right from the moment of its independence, with the Indian Observer Mission being upgraded to a full-fledged High Commission on 21 March 1990. Namibia opened a full-fledged resident mission in New Delhi in March 1994.