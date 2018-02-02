No Mugabe bashing, Mnangagwa tells AU

By Lovemore Ranga Mataire

Windhoek – In a move meant to allay fears of possible reprisals against former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe by the new Harare establishment, President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently told Heads of State who attended the 30th African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that the former leader’s welfare and safety was guaranteed.

This is not the first time that President Mnangagwa has assured his colleagues of his predecessor’s safety and welfare.

He has reiterated the same message during his recent regional appraisal courtesy calls to South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia.

In his maiden address at the summit, President Mnangagwa assured continental leaders that President Mugabe’s legacy would be preserved and that his security and welfare were being taken care of.

“May I inform this august chamber that former president, Comrade Robert Mugabe, is safe and secure, and it is my duty as leader of the current administration in Zimbabwe to preserve his legacy as the founding father of my country,” Mnangagwa said.

Analysts believe the swift move taken by President Mnangagwa to pacify both regional and continental Heads of State is informed by the respect that the leaders have of Mugabe as an African icon, who championed many noble initiatives meant to restore pride and dignity to all former colonised peoples of the world.

The nature in which President Mnangagwa ascended to power also made it imperative for him to give a first-hand account of developments in his country.

AU respects principles of good neighbourliness, non-interference in internal disputes and regional cooperation. It is for this reason that President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to SADC and the AU continental body for giving Zimbabwe a chance to solve its internal challenges without outside interference.

President Mnangagwa told the AU summit that the transition spearheaded by the military in November was peaceful and that Zimbabweans were proud of themselves for being able to resolve their challenges in an amicable manner.

The military intervention led by the military dubbed “Operation Restore Legacy” led to the resignation of Mugabe on 21 November. A letter read out by Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, from Mugabe said he had voluntarily resigned to allow a smooth transfer of power.

The accompanying applause after President Mnangagwa’s assurance speech that his predecessor was well and safe was indicative of the concern that other Heads of State had over his welfare.

University of Zimbabwe senior political science lecture Professor Hasu Patel believes that there is increasing acceptance that to achieve structural transformation on the continent, Africa must look for home-grown solutions and learn from its own experience.

“The developments that took place in Zimbabwe in November took everyone by surprise. It is for that reason that the SADC chairperson President Zuma had to dispatch a team to Harare to try and resolve the impasse. However, I am sure the South African team realised that there was no potential for the issues blowing out of hand.

“What happened in Zimbabwe will be a serious case study for avid students of politics. One cannot call it a coup despite it being spearheaded by the military. President Mugabe resigned on his own volition after realising that he had lost the critical levers of power,” said Patel.

Before his resignation, Mugabe had been in power for 37 years and there was a widespread belief that he was grooming his wife for a possible takeover of power especially after firing his long-time ally and then vice president Mnangagwa.

In line with the constitutional mandate of protecting and preserving security and territorial integrity of Zimbabwe, the military was forced to intervene to avert a possible conflagration of the ruling ZANU-PF party, which was at the time riddled by factionalism pitting the now vanquished G40 and the Lacoste group.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe was believed to have been the “queen-pin” of the G40 faction. Former fighters who participated in the country’s liberation struggle accused the G40 faction of having captured then President Mugabe.

They viewed the purging of Mnangagwa and others who participated in the struggle as a betrayal of the country’s foundational ethos.

Besides pacifying regional and continental leaders, Mnangagwa is keen on having harmonised elections this year as was scheduled by his predecessor.

In several interviews after his inauguration, Mnangagwa has said that the elections would be free and fair and observers from any part of the globe were welcome.

His amenability to election observers even from the US and the European Union is a complete departure from his predecessor who insisted that countries that had imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe were not welcome.

It appears Mnangagwa believes that a national electoral mandate will sanctify his legitimacy as the leader of Zimbabwe and will give him the much-needed impetus to implement a raft of reforms meant to grow the economy.