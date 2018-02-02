Quartet face heavy penalties after ugly brawl

Bakang Mhaladi

Gaborone – Three Botswana Premier League (BPL) players and an official face heavy penalties after their starring role in an ugly brawl during a league match last week.

TAFIC’s Zimbabwean defender, Samuel Phiri, his coach, Rapelang ‘Razor’ Tsatsilebe and the Township Rollers duo of Joel Mogorosi and Mthokozisi Msomi face possible bans after their involvement in a brawl that broke out between the two sides’ encounter last week Tuesday.

Phiri sparked the mother of all local football battles when he slapped Rollers’ winger, Edwin Moalosi in the second half.

The defender had been red-carded for a foul on Mogorosi, and on his way out, slapped Moalosi. He later claimed Moalosi had insulted his parents and called him ‘mokwerekwere’, a derogatory term used to refer to foreigners.

After the slap, Mogorosi and former Wits University striker, Msomi led a furious charge towards Phiri. They went for an early shower for their involvement.

On the touch line, Tsatsilebe was dismissed for furious protestations and excessive conduct towards the match officials.

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) immediately banned the quartet from any football activity pending a disciplinary hearing.

The BPL has promised swift action after Botswana football’s image was left severely dented.

“It was very ugly and totally unacceptable. Those who are at wrong, should immediately be brought before our judicial structures to account,” BPL Chief Executive Officer, Thabo Ntshinogang said.

The respective clubs have also suspended the players, pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.

Possible bans have been muted, with Phiri and Mogorosi just fresh from serving suspensions.

Phiri reportedly attacked a supporter during his team’s recent game against Sankoyo Bush Bucks in Maun, while Mogorosi was serving punishment for insulting the referee during Rollers’ game against Sharps Shooting Stars in November.

Mogorosi was left nursing a fractured ankle after the Sharps game and accused match officials of failing to protect him.

He was fined P5,000 (US$522) and suspended for three games for insulting the match official.