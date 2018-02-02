Regional starvation ruled out

By Prosper Ndlovu

SOUTHERN Africa’s food and nutrition situation remains solid with minimal prospects of starvation despite the devastating dry-spell and high temperatures that have threatened to cripple the current farming season, according to a global agriculture think-tank.

Most Southern African Development Community (SADC) states have received little or no rainfall over the last two months, inducing panic among farmers in the face of a possible crop failure and fear of poor yields. Global think-tank, Bayer Proprietary Limited (BPL), however believes the good harvest in the last season is sufficient to cushion the 15-member bloc against starvation.

“Food and nutritional security may not be seriously affected as these countries do have carry-over stock of grain cereals, which comprise mostly maize from bumper harvests realised in the previous year.

“Prospects of starvation are therefore minimal. This could, however, change if the drought is persistent,” said Bayer in an e-mailed response.

In Zimbabwe, for instance, the government has reported that the country has more than 500,000 tonnes of grain in strategic reserves enough to sustain the country up to next year.

BPL is a global innovation company with more than 150-year history core competencies in the fields of health and agriculture. The organisation has footprint in Southern Africa and offers scientific findings and solutions to improving human, animal and plant health.

This season’s rainfall patterns have not only confounded many but left farmers frustrated, having invested in inputs banking on positive predictions of a normal to above normal rains by regional meteorological services.

A recent SADC Food Early Warning System Agromet Update shows that vegetation conditions have as a result of drought, deteriorated in the southern and eastern parts of the region. Bayer, however, says the regional weather services could not be blamed for failure to make adequate predictions.

“The fact that the current drought is not in line with projected weather conditions could be attributed to climate change that can abruptly change weather patterns,” it said.

Further indications from regional weather experts show that the 2017/18 SADC rainfall season is likely to continue until May instead of March or April.

Experts say this is because the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, the main rain bearing mechanism for Southern Africa, is still very active although centred over the northern and eastern parts of the region.

As such, BPL says farmers need to employ moisture conservation techniques and crop protection practices such as pot-holing and mulching, properly weeding crops to reduce the competition for the little available moisture and protecting crops from pests.

“Farmers need to plant early maturing varieties, stagger planting times and practice climate smart agriculture. Wherever possible, governments should open up irrigation schemes that could cushion farmers against droughts,” said Bayer.

Should farmers practice smart agriculture and take into account the suggestions referred to above, BPL believes farming could remain viable in the short to medium term at least. It, however, warned that reduced rainfall activity could cripple the livestock sector and spike stock feed pricing and the general value chain.

“Livestock may run short of drinking water and grazing fields, which could lead to beef and milk shortages resulting in a reduced supply of the respective commodities, which may cause price increases,” said Bayer.

The organisation urged SADC to continue to uphold free trade where principles of demand and supply prevail so as to develop the regional economy. This includes trading in food and nutrition products with consideration of quality and anti-dumping regulations.

“If there is a demand for food and the food is of a good quality, then importing food from countries that have excess food should not be a problem.

“Whether importing or not, local processing industries would currently still be at a disadvantage as raw material supply may be inadequate due to the drought situation,” it said.

According to Bayer, there is a need to boost regional irrigation capacity and financing gaps to steer off-season cropping with wider stakeholder involvement.

“The regional irrigation capacity is still very low, for example in Zimbabwe the total irrigable area is around 120 000 hectares (6%) compared to over 2 million hectares being cropped.

“The unprecedented foreign currency shortages have had a huge effect on introducing new irrigation facilities or rehabilitating the damaged ones,” said Bayer.