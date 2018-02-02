Retiring Khama exonerated from abuse of office

By Mpho Tebele

Gaborone – Outgoing Botswana President Ian Khama has been cleared of maladministration and abuse of office by the country’s ombudsman, Augustine Makgonatsotlhe.

This follows a report that was filed with the Office of the Ombudsman by opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) alleging that Khama used public resources to build an airstrip and his personal home in Mosu village in central Botswana.

“In analysing the Mosu case and referring to previous reports on matters brought to our office by Botswana Congress Party, we have observed that all complaints lodged (by the party) precede general elections,” Makgonatsotlhe said in a statement and accused the BCP of engaging in witch-hunting

Makgonatsotlhe said the BCP launched the use of aircraft case against Khama when he was vice president on 15 September 1999, about a month before general elections.

In addition, Makgonatsotlhe said, the BCP had also lodged allegations of abuse of state media on or just before the 2009 general elections and also brought allegations about abuse of public office and resources on 15 September 2014, a little over a month before the 2014 general elections.

In the latest case, BCP had complained that Botswana Defence Force (BDF) resources, personnel and equipment were employed to build houses and an airstrip at President Khama’s Mosu home with costs to the tax payer.

The ombudsman said the BCP had therefore wanted him to establish if there was no abuse of office and military resources on the part of President Khama.

Makgonatsotlhe found that, “It was my determination in this matter therefore that the complaints regarding the construction of the buildings on HE the President’s plot at Mosu and the water connection thereto, lack merit and are not supported by any evidence, either provided by the complainants or discovered through the investigation hereof.

They thus stand to be dismissed.”

He also found that the airstrip still belongs to President Khama even though it was fenced and is maintained by the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana at a cost to the nation.

Makgonatsotlhe stated that this is consistent with past practice of providing safe landing facilities to a sitting head of state and “cannot amount to inequitable action nor maladministration”.

He added that “…Neither does the associated cost of its maintenance amount to a loss or an injustice to the nation.

No clear injustice to the complainants in their own right or as a political party representing the interests of members of the public has been shown to have occurred in this matter.”

President Khama is leaving office at the end of April this year when his term comes to an end.

In 1999, when the BCP made a formal complaint to the ombudsman concerning the use of BDF helicopters by the then vice president Khama even after he ceased to be a member of the army, Lethebe Maine, the then ombudsman ruled in the party’s favour.