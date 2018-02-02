SA clubs impress FIFA

Thandisizwe Mgudlwa

A fifa delegation last week made its way to South Africa to study the country’s two biggest professional soccer clubs’ successes, with plans to use them as models globally.

The FIFA Professional Football Department has launched a series of ‘FIFA Professional Football Case Studies’ to promote professional football stakeholders around the world.

According to FIFA, the case studies aim to showcase successful leagues, clubs, players’ associations and other organisations.

“It is in this respect that FIFA is sending a delegation to South Africa to undertake part of a series of such studies and would like to learn how clubs in South Africa are run. They will pay special attention to two Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs,” said FIFA.

The delegation was led by Andres Portabella, who is a FIFA Professional Football Advisor, and Ahmed Harraz, who is the club licensing manager.

The delegation visited Orlando Pirates on 22-23 January where, among other things; it interviewed and interacted with the players and officials of the club.

On 24-25 January, the delegation spent time with Kaizer Chiefs where it undertook the same exercise.

The FIFA delegation says it has identified Pirates and Chiefs purely because the two provide excellent examples of truly professional football clubs.

The results of the case study involving the two Soweto giants will be published in March this year.

Moreover, last year it was reported that Chiefs and Pirates form part of the FIFA 18.

Chiefs are rated the higher of the two teams with three stars out of five, but only just with Pirates sitting on two-and-a-half.

Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune is also the highest-ranked South African player in the game.

The EA Sports FIFA Football game has developed into one of the world’s biggest gaming franchises.

Having been around since the early 1990s, the FIFA franchise has come a long way regarding securing a staggering amount of club and competition licences.

However, countries like South Africa still have a long way to go to reach what their counterparts in the Bundesliga, English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, among others, have achieved.

In related developments, officials from FIFA and CAF, undertaking a club licensing case study of African clubs, met representatives from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at SAFA house on Friday morning.

The delegation was introduced to South African Football Association (SAFA) senior management by CEO Dennis Mumble and general manager of corporate services, Pinky Lehoko.

Mumble told the delegation that the association was leading the way as far as club licensing is concerned. And this was actually filtering the process right down to amateur teams this year.

He said introducing a club licensing system for amateur teams will help fast-track development of professionalism throughout the sport.

The SAFA CEO concluded that SAFA was honoured and privileged to get all the attention from both FIFA and CAF and would continue setting the trend in modernising the game of football on the continent.

The FIFA and CAF delegations were in the country for the whole of last week looking at the South African club model.

The delegation promised to return to South Africa next year to undertake further studies.

The two bodies believe South African clubs are trendsetters on the continent and elsewhere.