SA cops flush out, deport illegal immigrants

By Colleta Dewa

Johannesburg – Thousands of illegal immigrants face deportation from South Africa following the launch of Operation Fiela 2 by the country’s police department.

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said the operation’s main aim is to curb crime and illegal dealings in the community

However, activists have condemned the operation saying it is a selective way of targeting and deporting undocumented immigrants, especially those from within the Southern African Development Community region.

Reports indicate that barely a week after the launch of Operation Fiela 2, many illegal immigrants from Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and other countries have already been arrested.

Activists say the operation, which started in the Hillbrow, Beria and Yeoville suburbs where a majority of foreigners live, was targeting the poor immigrants not real criminals.

“Why didn’t they start by searching for real criminals who are residing in the luxurious Sandton suburb? They have to start in Hillbrow and that’s where they shall end. Even if they go to Pretoria, they will start in Sunnyside not in Gezina. The police need to be enlightened that being poor doesn’t mean being a criminal,” said journalist, Yvonne Cele.

“We are playing cat and mouse with the police. We are resorting to hiding. We came here to work and support our families but because we are poor we can’t afford to rent houses in those nice suburbs and we are targeted. They are leaving the real criminals and targeting us,” said Zimbabwean illegal immigrant, Jacob Mataru.

Johannesburg police is conducting serious crime combating efforts targeting notorious buildings and shebeens in their quest to clear out all criminals.

South Africa Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sithole told journalists that the operation was meant to arrest suspects, remove criminals and close down the places from which they operated.

“The key deliverable under which this operation is being launched is to stamp the authority of the state. Firstly, we demonstrate our presence that in this country, there is a police service,” Sithole was quoted as saying in the media.

The police are working with other departments such as Home Affairs in the operation that they say will run for a year.

Operation Fiela 1 was launched in 2015 and thousands of undocumented immigrants were deported.