SA rand getting stronger

Thandiswa Mgudlwa

Cape Town – The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as head of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) during the organisation’s national elective conference last December, promises to turn South Africa’s previously declining economic fortunes around.

Ramaphosa’s election has set him on a path to take over from President Jacob Zuma, anytime from now till the 2019 national elections.

Analysts are adamant that Ramaphosa’s rise has also fuelled optimism that South Africa may avert further credit-rating downgrades as the new leadership takes steps to root out corruption and stimulate the ailing economy.

A really upside so far, is that inflows into the nation’s stock market are running at record levels.

For instance, the rand traded below 12 per US dollar on Wednesday, 24 January, for the first time since May 2015.

This has extended a rally sparked by an improving domestic political environment and supported by global risk-on sentiment and the greenback’s retreat, add economists.

The currency advanced 0.5 percent to R11.97 per US dollar by 10h45 p.m in Johannesburg, bringing gains in the past three months to 15 percent, the most out of 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

The yield on rand-denominated government bonds due December 2026 fell four basis points to 8.32 percent, the lowest since March.

Phillip Pearce, a trader at Treasury One Ltd in Johannesburg, commented that: “Investors are loving us at the moment. The dollar is taking a pounding and global markets are still on the hunt for yield. There’s not a lot of risk going now. South Africa seems like a good bet.”

The rand could appreciate to as low as 11.50 per US dollar if Zuma is removed from office, Pearce said.

Ramaphosa, last week led a delegation to Davos, Switzerland, to try and turn negative sentiment around South Africa into a positive story that “the country’s fortunes are shifting, the politics is stabilising, and that the country is on a fresh growth trajectory.”

Annabell Bishop, Investec economist, told eNCA that: “The lower fuel price feeds into lower inflation and of course, goods that we import will be cheaper because the rand is and this would mean that we will not need to hike interest rates this year.”

Bishop noted at the start of the week that the rand could strengthen to as much as R11 to the US dollar, should the president be forced to step down.

Further strengthening would also cause fuel price cuts and place downward pressure on inflation, with the possibility of the rand moving towards R10 to the US dollar should Ramaphosa continue to make reforms and promote growth, she said.

Neil Roets, CEO of Debt Rescue, said the decision by the South African Reserve Bank to keep the repo rate steady at 6.75 percent and the expected decrease “in both the prices of petrol and diesel will give consumers a welcome break after the body-blows of last year’s string of downgrades and fuel price increases.”

He said the fuel price decrease was especially welcome with petrol expected to decrease by as much as 41 cents a litre while diesel would probably drop by as much as 26 cents a litre during the first week of February, citing mid-month forecasts.

Zaakirah Ismail, a fixed income strategist at Standard Bank, said the recent steps taken by the ANC regarding president Zuma, the new Eskom governance as well as plans to address land reform, the Mining Charter and higher education, are important signposts in terms of positive policy steps ahead of the Moody’s credit rating and the SA 2018 Budget.

Ismail said the rand remains in the bank’s R12.00 – R12.20 range against the US dollar after the positive announcements made by the ANC over the weekend regarding Zuma as well as several measures to strengthen governance at Eskom.

Standard Bank also pointed out that the IMF downgraded of South Africa’s growth forecast for 2018 from 1.1 percent to 0.9 percent, stating that the below 1 percent forecast was due to increased political uncertainty which was weighing on confidence and investment.

“However, with the political turnaround and the recent positive policy moves, we forecast growth of 1.5 percent for 2018,” concluded Ismail.