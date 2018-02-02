Safe Sport: A question of human rights

Clubs, national sport associations and international federations have glossed over the issue of safe sport and in some cases relegated it into obscurity. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) credit to the organisation, for a change noticed this gaping hole in sport management and leadership. The IOC has developed a toolkit for “Safeguarding Athletes from harassment and abuse in sport”, as part of the transformative Olympic Agenda 2020.

The issues of harassment and abuse are not unique to sport. They are part of a larger socio-cultural problem for all communities and societies, regardless of race, gender, socio-economic background or geographic location. However, sport is meant to be an activity that promotes skills development, health, fun, enjoyment, friendship and solidarity. It is, therefore, absolutely shocking and disheartening when people that have been placed in a position of trust in sporting organisations abuse and harass those in their care and under their guidance. The recent case of Dr Larry Nassar, who has been sentenced to 175 years in jail for abusing several female gymnasts under his care in the United States, is a timely reminder to all those in positions of authority in sport. It is the responsibility of all sport leaders at every level to ensure a safe and secure environment for all those involved in sport, especially women, girls and children in general. The trauma which women, girls and children suffer is a total negation of the values of sport. It is quite possible that when the issues of abuse and harassment are considered at a global level, one might discover that the US gymnastics case is actually the tip of the iceberg.

Greater research will definitely discover unspeakable abuse, cruelty, horrors that have been inflicted on innocent and unsuspecting young sports people. Sometimes these acts are perpetrated by coaches and managers unknowingly due to the drive for excellence and success in sport. Some coaches and even parents push the children so hard that they end up losing interest in sport.

Safeguarding is, therefore, very important in modern-day sport for all people throughout the world. In Southern Africa, the African Union Sports Council Region 5 has taken the issues very seriously. With the assistance of the Norwegian Confederation of Sport, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (NIF).

An expert, Diane Huffman, has been engaged, who has been working hard with various organisations in Southern Africa to drive home the issue of safe sport in the region. Stories of coaches sleeping with female athletes for them to be selected into various teams are commonplace in Southern Africa. This is the abuse that should not be tolerated. Furthermore, discrimination on the basis of gender, ethnic, race, religion, or tribal background is abuse.

National sport authorities must pursue all allegations of abuse in sport and bring perpetrators to book. More importantly, policies must be developed and implemented, which encourage openness and frankness. Young sports people, especially girls, must be encouraged to speak out when officials make them uncomfortable in any manner. The veil of secrecy, which sometimes pervades sport, must be removed. In this connection, the organisational cultures of many sport organisations need to be transformed where fun, health, respect, honesty, excellence and tolerance are the dominating factors in driving sport development and management.

It is important that ministries responsible for sport, statutory sport authorities, national Olympic committees and national sport associations graduate from denial and misguided political correctness.

Harassment is rampant in Southern African sports organisations and the sooner this is acknowledged, the better. It will help the sport organisations develop policies, structures and procedures for dealing with abuse and harassment. Sport development and the quest for excellence require that athletes are developed from a tender age, according to sport science. It is, therefore, important that those who have custody over the children have been sufficiently trained and empowered to be competent.

Child protection legislation is also important as those who work with children in education and sport must be properly registered and given legal orientation and clearances to undertake their work. No person or organisation can legislate against abuse taking place. However, denial or claims that organisations are clean should be a thing of past.

Abuse and harassment hamper sport development. They prevent especially, young people, from deriving the full joy and benefit of engaging in sport and physical recreation. There is therefore need to develop capacity in the form of mobilisation of volunteers, who are knowledgeable on issues of safe sport to develop sport in Southern African countries. Volunteers are the life-blood of sport all over the world.

There is need to develop quality coaches and leaders through systematic training programmes. These coaches and sports leaders also need to be respected and recognised for their contributions.

To this end, there is need to foster a culture of excellence among all those involved in sport from grassroots to elite or high performance level. As Mahatma Gandhi correctly observed, “The greatness of a nation is measured by how it treats its weakest members”. The same applies to sport organisations.