SMS, podcasts transforming agric production in Manicaland

By Lazarus Sauti

Harare – The use of cellphones and podcasts is at the centre of agricultural growth in Manicaland Province, north-eastern Zimbabwe, since it allows farmers to access accurate and timely information.

Farmers, who used to travel long distances to learn new agricultural techniques, are now accessing quality agricultural information and knowledge through information and communication technologies, thanks to the Practical Action’s Improved Nutrition and Sustainable Production for Increased Resilience and Economic Growth (INSPIRE) project being implemented in Makoni, Mutare and Mutasa districts.

The project, which started in December 2014 and ending this year, is principally funded by the Department for International Development for US$1,574,585 and its focus is on providing agricultural extension and advisory services.

The organisation, working with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation and Sustainable Agriculture Technology as partners, is using simple technologies – SMS text messaging and podcasts to enhance agricultural production, alleviate hunger and increase food security in the district.

“Practical Action, via its INSPIRE project, is recording agricultural information and using audio MP3 players and loudspeakers to disseminate messages in Shona to smallholder farmers,” said Rutendo Chiwetu, a farmer from Ward 15, Chiwetu village.

“We are now easily accessing up-to-date and quality information on crop and livestock production. This is not only encouraging us to follow correct agricultural practices, but helping us to fight biting poverty which was part of our DNA.” Hondowe villager, Memory Jeke, said smallholder farmers are also learning to use market systems in order to obtain better prices for their produce thanks to the information they are receiving and sharing via SMS text messaging.

“New agro-ecological techniques are also helping us to adapt to the changing climate,” she added, adding that the INSPIRE project urges smallholder farmers to augment crop production with livestock production.

“We are receiving valuable information on crop and livestock management, kid rearing, value addition, beef fattening and marketing,” she said.

“On livestock production, for instance, I picked from the podcasts that we should ensure our livestock are protected from diseases; kraals should be kept dry and we should use recommended dipping chemicals as well as desist from making our livestock drink dirty water.”

Project coordinator James Machingura says records of livestock conception, calving and kidding from the department of Veterinary Services and Livestock Production and Development Department, for instance, show an increase in livestock production since the introduction of the INSPIRE project in the three districts.

Chiwetu village head, Phillimon Chiwetu, also says the use of SMS text messaging and podcasts has enabled information to reach vulnerable smallholder farmers in Makoni, Mutare and Mutasa districts and this has resulted in improved agricultural production.

“We are grateful to Practical Action and its funding partners for enlightening us on good agricultural practices. Now villagers have more sources of income,” he said.

Practical Action’s information and knowledge management officer, Martha Munyoro Katsi, says the aim of the INSPIRE project is to enhance access to information to smallholder farmers.

“Farmers who need information should have access to it in the right format at the right time/on demand,” she says, adding that knowledge must reside within the communities and in local languages plus voices and SMS text messaging and podcasting are helping Practical Action to achieve these two objectives. Munyoro Katsi also says her organisation is working with locally trained knowledge workers over and above agricultural specialists from the Ministry of Agriculture to use cellphones and podcasts as effective tools to empower rural farmers.

“We have capacitated a network of over 100 locally trained knowledge workers to create and disseminate agricultural knowledge content,” she says.

“Practical Answers – the knowledge service unit within our organisation, is responsible for the training of all knowledge stakeholders and community-based knowledge workers on creating knowledge content.”

Munyoro Katsi says 29,388 farmers in Makoni, 27,125 farmers in Mutare and 18,000 farmers in Mutasa have significantly benefitted from the project since 2014 and she urges development partners to embrace cellphones and podcasts to transform the lives of smallholder rural farmers in other areas of the country.

Information Technology specialist Stalyn Chingarandi applauds Practical Action and its partners for promoting SMS text messaging and podcasting in enhancing agricultural productivity and alleviating food insecurity in Manicaland Province.

“Cellphone use gives new direction as well as approach to rural farmers to communicate directly as well as share about advances with each other,” he said, adding that cellphones and podcasts not only save energy and time of farmers, but ultimately improve their income.

While Development practitioner, Fortune Sakupwanya, commends Practical Action for the fantastic job it is doing he is appealing to government to support it through establishing more information resources centres in remote areas to enhance access to information, especially to smallholder farmers.

“The main function of these centres should be to provide up-to-date and quality information to farmers about weather forecast, market prices as well as adoption of modern farming techniques,” he said.

A research paper titled “The use of mobile phone among farmers for agriculture development” by Abdul Razaque Chhachlar and MD Salleh Hassan also noted that cellphone and podcast use in developing countries like Zimbabwe have generated an opportunity for smallholder farmers, especially to get information about marketing.

“Through SMS text messaging and podcasting, farmers directly keep in touch with marketers and offer their produce at reasonable prices,” noted the paper.

Although cellphone and podcast use is increasing among farmers in Makoni, Mutare and Mutasa districts, a gap exists among business, customers and farmers.