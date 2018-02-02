South Africa cricket pitch from hell has the world running for cover

Robson Sharuko

Harare – The shadow of the late Australian cricketer Phil Hughes, who died in Sydney four years ago just two days after being struck in the neck by a bouncer during a domestic Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, loomed large over the Wanderers in Johannesburg at the weekend as South Africa and India battled it out on a dangerous pitch in the third Test.

Hughes, who was a left-handed opening batsman who made his Test debut at the age of 20 before becoming the youngest Australian to score a Test century since Doug Walters in 1965, was hit on the neck by a bouncer in a domestic match on 25 November 2014.

He was rushed to the St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney where he underwent emergency surgery and placed in an induced coma but, just two days after that incident, he was pronounced dead – just three days before his 26th birthday – plunging the global cricket family into mourning.

Dean Elgar, the South African opening batsman who battled for about six hours to make an unbeaten 86 in his team’s futile run chase in which they eventually lost the third Test to the Indians by 63 runs, described the Wanderers pitch as a “freak.”

A number of balls behaved badly and one vicious run reared off the pitch and struck Elgar’s helmet in the last play of the third day of the third Test and Elgar believes the umpires would have been justified if they had decided to call off the match.

India’s victory in that fourth Test ensured they were crowned the number one Test team in the world and will get a US$1 million prize for that even though they lost the series 1-2 to the South Africans.

“We had an incident of being hit in the head, where we could have had an incident of what happened in Australia,” Elgar told the media.

“People want to watch Test cricket but we are also human beings – the situation could have been addressed earlier.”

Zimbabwe’s Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referee, who was in charge of the match, described the Wanderers pitch as “poor” and revealed it had received three demerit points from the world cricket governing body.

The demerit points will remain active for a rolling five-year period and if during this five-year period the Wanderers reach the threshold of five demerit points, then the ground will be suspended from staging any international cricket for a year.

“The pitch prepared for the final Test was a poor one. It had excessively steep and unpredictable bounce, and excessive seam movement,” said Pycroft who has been in charge of more than 50 Tests since he was appointed a member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees in 2009.

“It deteriorated quickly as the match progressed, which made batting extremely difficult and hazardous, resulting in the medical staff from both the sides having to come onto the field of play multiple times to treat their batsmen.

“As the on-field umpires are also responsible for the players’ safety, they expressed concerns about the behavior of the pitch, and debated after day three if it was appropriate to continue the match.

“In the end, the umpires made the decision to continue and the Test reached its natural conclusion on day four. However, there was still excessive variable bounce and seam movement when the Test match ended.”

On-field umpires – Aleem Dar and Ian Gould – were forced into long chats in the middle as it became very clear that the pitch was behaving badly.

Former Jamaican pace bowler, Michael Holding, nicknamed “Whispering Death”, was part of the SuperSport TV commentary team for the Test and described the pitch as a dangerous surface which put the players at serious risk.

“This pitch, I think, is dangerous. I would hate to be a batsman on this pitch given what I am seeing happening out there at the moment on the third day of a Test match,” Holding told the Press Trust of India.

“Look, I am happy with lateral movement, like we saw in the first Test (at Cape Town). I have no problem with that. But when balls start exploding off a length and people start getting hit left, right and centre, I don’t think that’s a good pitch.

“They should have called it off when (Murali) Vijay got hit.

“This is not a cricket pitch, this is dangerous. Call it off, forget it. You can’t play cricket on that. I have no idea what has gone wrong but I know it’s not a good cricket pitch.

“The last time I saw something like this, the match was abandoned in Jamaica in 1998, and it didn’t even last this long.”

Holding rated the pitch “two out of 100.”

Hashim Amla, who scored a half century in that second innings to provide South Africa with hope before the demons in the pitch resurfaced and the Proteas collapsed in spectacular fashion, said it was probably the toughest pitch he has ever played on.

“It is probably one of the toughest I have played on. Recently I played in England and there were a couple of tough wickets there but this one has a lot of pace and bounce,” he said.

“It is a spicy wicket and we can’t hide from the fact that you can get out every ball‚ and it is challenging as a batsman.

“It is difficult to bat and whether it is too excessive or not‚ if you ask the batsmen what they think they will say.

“I always tell the guys that it is a bowler’s game but the wicket has been tough and it is nice that we came here 2-0 up. There is nothing we can do about it.”

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said it was unfair for a Test match to be played on such a surface.

“To play Test cricket on this surface is unfair . . . saw it in NZ (New Zealand) in 2003 . . . batsman have minimum chance . . . ICC should look into it,” he said on his Twitter account.