Struggle for identity – the children that colonists left behind

Windhoek – The horrific memories of German genocidal war and colonialism of the early 1900s in Namibia may have passed as most of those who experienced it first-hand have perished or are too old to remember, but the stark reality of that past is still evident in the appearance of the biological descendants whose great-grandfathers were white Germans and their great-grandmothers black Herero women.

Against the backdrop of German colonial rule was rape or at times consenting union of Herero women and German soldiers, resulting in the birth of “mulatto” or mixed-race children, some of whom were fair skinned, freckled, red headed, blond or brunettes with curly or half straight hair, while others had blue or grey eyes with pointed long nose.

These genes have been passed on to the present-day generation that today it may still be hard to nail down exactly what race or ethnicity these light-skinned people are at first glance.

Many Hereros are aware of the horrors perpetrated by their great-grandfathers, but most have no knowledge of their European ancestry and have joined the fight for restorative justice against the German state, demanding billions in material and cultural losses.

Inge Newmann, bears the surname of her husband whose forefathers were also descendants of Herero and German parents.

A teacher by profession, Newmann says her paternal grandmother was also half German, but she has no knowledge of what his surname was.

“It’s a pity because by the time my grandmother passed on, I never inquired, but I used to brag that my grandmother had German blood. When we were young, we were indoctrinated that white people are the strong ones and intelligent. Our minds were indoctrinated that we never asked how it happened,” said Newmann.

She added that in those hey days, it was a big thing because it was not only about the colour of her skin but also the texture of her hair.

“People would look at me admiringly asking whose child I was who looked like a German. I would feel proud about it, but I didn’t know what it meant then,” she said with a grin.

Today, Neumann supports the fight for reparations and is part of the Ovaherero Genocide Committee waging the fight for restorative justice.

“Germans must pay what they did to our people, especially when I know what happened as from 1904,” she said, adding that she believes that one day justice will be served.

Meraakuani Hitjii Kazombiaze, a teacher from Ovitoto, some 40 kilometres from the town of Okahandja, which lies north of Windhoek, said that his mother and father both had white fathers due to the colonial war.

He said that on his mother’s side, he had an English grandfather, while on his father’s side, his grandfather was German.

He tried to investigate where his German blood lineage came from, but “nobody would tell you”. “You would hear people talking about a German man whose surname was Feiter, who met my grandmother and gave birth to my father,” he said.

Kazombiaze, also a staunch supporter of the fight for reparations, believes that the course for justice is imminent, as his tribe was almost exterminated from the face of the earth. “You have every right to bestow guilt on those who have done this to us to the extent that people who look like me become descendants of that horrible past. The way I look was a result of rape,” he pointed out.

“There is nothing that has no end, this fight where there is so much evidence – you cannot say it won’t be won. You can see there should be victory. My children are very much aware of this fight, the way you see me wearing this regalia (German army outfit) – it is for remembrance of where this fight started, we will continue with this fight till the end,” he swore.

Salomon Tjikune, who lives in Okahandja, hails from Otjimbingwe, Karibib, in north-western Namibia. The farmer, who could almost be mistaken for a white person with his starkly very light skin and features says that his German blood lineage is as a result of the 1904 war of genocide.

“I don’t remember the German surname from my mother’s side – she was light-skinned and could pass for a white person like me, but she didn’t go to school and couldn’t speak any other language besides Otjiherero,” he said in perfect Otjiherero.

Tjikune is not sure about the surname from his maternal grandfather, but he heard it was Von David.

His paternal grandfather was a Heinz. “I never tried to trace that surname, I heard there was a Heinz in Swakopmund but he died. I heard that my mother’s father (grandfather) had two farms around Okarive and Otjozondjou,” he recalled.

He supports the cause for restorative justice because of the heartache his people endured due to genocide.

“Look at how we look today. We inherited no wealth from our fathers. When you bear a child, you hope that one day that child will inherit your wealth so that they become someone in life. Here we are, destitute,” he added, ruefully.

Tjikune said it was painful that on one side, one was shunned by their black family because they were not black enough, while on the other side, they were not wanted because they were not white enough.

“We are just there in between. We are lost. Everything is based on the truth and this fight for reparation is based on the truth. I am the evidence of that genocide,” he continued to say.

Picky Kaumunika said that his ancestral land is about two kilometres outside Okahandja at a place called Okamangongua, but his family was relocated in 1963 to make way for the construction of the Von Bach Dam.

“On both my mother and father’s side, I have German blood. My father’s mother was half German, his surname was Heinekke as I was told – born in 1919 after the war. My mother was a very light-skinned Herero, on both her maternal and paternal side they all had German blood,” he said, although he did not know what the German surname was.

“I support the cause for restorative justice. We lost lives,” he pointed out, saying that hundreds of Hereros died in that war of genocide, while that tribe could have boasted of a population of three to four million people in present-day Namibia.

Kaumunika maintains that had it not been for the war of extermination, his tribe could have been influential in the political governance of Namibia, but today they are only a minority that are excluded from economic activities.

Gatu Tjipueja had a somewhat different story to tell as she was raised in Minnesota in the United States of America since the age of two. She grew up in a predominantly white community where she was mocked and bullied for being black and called a “baboon”, but that treatment changed when she returned to Namibia, where she was contrastingly treated as “special” because of her fairer skin and looks.

“In the US, I was just a normal black person, but here in Namibia, they are so proud that I have German blood,” she recollected.

Tjipueja said that luckily they were taught German colonial history in Namibian school, which is how she came to learn of her heritage and also found out that the surname of her great grandfather was Heinrich, but she never tried to trace their roots because she does not want to be associated with them due to the painful past.

Gereon Koch Kapuire, who could pass for a Latino man, but whose grandfather was German, bearing the surname Koch, said that growing up, he was not sure where he fits in because of his mulatto look.

“At times, you did not know where to belong. Do you consider yourself black or coloured?” he added, saying that at the time the term “mixed race” did not exist in the Namibian society.

He said that when he was around other black children, they would call him “omundoitji” (German) and make remarks that he has German “manners”, which made him feel special as there was some admiration and superiority attached to that.

Kapuire says that he always has to explain himself about his background and people stare at him when he speaks Otjiherero and sometimes gossip about him in his presence, thinking he does not understand the language.

“When I was young, I had identity issues, but now that I am older, it does not affect me anymore. Society accepted me like this, I guess,” he said.

These Herero people are a minority ethnic group along the Nama and Baster communities of the south, who also share the same hair-raising stories of torture, slaughter and rape of their ancestors by German soldiers, resulting in mulatto offspring.

German colonists did not recognise their children born out of violent copulation or sometimes intimate relationships with black African women, which is why the stories of those offspring were kept secret as that “shamed” the “superior” Aryan race.

Today, a few generations down the line, the descendants say that they often experience identity confusion because they are misidentified due to their different looks. They get differential treatment and ambivalent attention from society, but sometimes also social rejection in their schools and communities.

While Germany accepts that it has a special responsibility to Namibia because of a shared past, stemming from colonialism by the German Empire in the late 1800s and early 1900s, none of the discussions for reconciliation or restorative justice sought to deal with the issue of the children that the colonists left behind in its former colony.