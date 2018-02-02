Zim scales up fight against child exploitation

By Charity Ruzvidzo

The Zimbabwe government, in conjunction with World Vision, recently launched a five-year campaign to curb child exploitation that is rampant in the country.

According to the Department of Social Welfare, sexual abuse is the highest recorded form of abuse subjected to children.

It states that in Zimbabwe, more than 100 girls are raped every day.

Petronella Kagonye, the Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, pledged to work together with stakeholders to create an abuse-free environment for children.

“As government, through my ministry, we fully support the advocacy towards the creation of an enabling policy environment where children are protected and where children can enjoy their rights. We are committed to ensuring this country has child-friendly and child-centred policies that prevent all forms of harm against our children,” she said.

The minister called upon stakeholders to also include rural girls in the campaign.

“We need to penetrate areas that are hard to reach in order to assist girls in the rural areas who are usually more affected by abuse,” she said.

The campaign is running under the theme ‘Together we can end sexual violence against children in Zimbabwe’.

World Vision Zimbabwe national director, Emmanuel Isch, urged people to work together in the fight against child exploitation.

“It’s better we work together and ensure that children grow in an environment that is safe. We should make sure that all types of violence are eliminated in the country,” Isch said.

Netty Musanhu, the director of Musasa Project, said it was crucial to include men and boys in the fight against abuse.

“Sexual abuse of girls is the highest form of abuse and we need to educate men and boys the implications of this abuse to the girl child. It is also important to work with children to campaign for themselves. This will enable us to get a better understanding of what they go through,” she said.

Musanhu urged government and World Vision to walk the talk on their promises to create an abuse-free environment for children.

“We need to desist from this tendency of launching fancy campaigns on paper and slacking when it comes to delivering what we have promised the children. There is need to go beyond making promises to aligning different legislations to the constitution so that children are fully protected,” she said.

Dr Shingi Munyeza, the president of Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, said churches must educate men on fatherhood to eradicate sexual abuse tendencies.

“As men, we have failed on fatherhood, there is need to address our roles as fathers. We need to educate each other on how to treat women young or old. This will go a long way in eliminating abuse,” he said.

Statistics for 2015 show that child marriage is the second most-reported abuse case with 810 cases reported nationally , 739 females and 71 males.