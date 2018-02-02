Zim tobacco production increasing

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – Tobacco production in Zimbabwe has increased from 203 million kilograms (kg) in 2016 to 215 million kg in 2017, says the country’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development –Treasury quarterly report as at January to March 2017.

The report attributes the increase to the seven percent increase on the area put under tobacco from 102,000 hectares (ha) in 2016 to 110,000 ha in 2017.

According to the report, auction floors for tobacco opened on 15 March 2017 with three auctioneers having been awarded licences by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), namely, Boka Tobacco Auction Floors, Tobacco Sales Floor and Premier Tobacco Auction Floors.

However, the marketing season opened with a higher price compared to the preceding year.

“The marketing season opened with a price of US$4.60 per kg, which was two percent higher than the opening price for the previous season of US$4.50,” highlighted part of the report.

The report also shows that as at 30 March 2017, cumulative deliveries at auction floors stood at 17.9 million kgs valued at US$46.7 million compared to 12.9 million kg valued at US$32 million for the same period last year.

Meanwhile milk production has slightly decreased 15.9 million litres in the first quarter of 2016 to 15.6 million litres in the first quarter of 2017.

However, the report suggests that there has been a general increase of milk production in Zimbabwe following the implementation of the Dairy Revitalisation Programme (DRP).

DRP which was launched in 2016 is a public-private sector partnership programme to import 400 heifers in calf (pregnant) to boost the country’s milk production potential.