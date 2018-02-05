NWR ends Torra Bay season with a knock

Annines Angula

Windhoek – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently ended its camp season at Torra Bay, which is situated in the Skeleton Coast National Park, differently from previous periods by hosting a season end function for its campers with the popular South African band, Radio Kalahari Orkes.

In a statement, NWR said its board chairman, Ambassador Leonard N Iipumbu, came up with the whole idea of having this show during his tour of Jakkalsputz, Mile 72, Mile 108, Terrace Bay and Torra Bay with NWR’s managing director Mrs. Zelna Hengari late last year.

“It was during this trip that the chairman asked Mrs. Hengari what NWR did to thank the campers that spend such an extended period at the company’s miles. It was then Mrs. Henagri tasked a team to come up with something to do before the season ended to appreciate most of its campers who had been at the camp for the better part of December 2017 and January 2018.

Clients thanked the NWR board and management for the idea.

“The show was entertaining and a very rare gesture that other companies should start emulating” said one of the NWR clients.

Hengari said of the NWR board chairman: “It’s a great pleasure working with him, as he is a man full of ideas aimed at making NWR the best company to work for. This is why we saw the need to execute his idea in a manner that would show our appreciation for his leadership and guidance.”