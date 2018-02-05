SADC secretariat hails DRC’s election date

Sharon Kavhu

The SADC secretariat has welcomed the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s elections date which was set for December 23 this year by the Commission Electorale Nationale Independante (CENI).

A statement on the SADC secretariat’s website says that executive secretary, Dr Stergomena Tax, who was in DRC last week, hailed the CENI for the continued efforts in operationalising the electoral calendar in DRC.

Dr Tax expressed optimism that elections will be held as planned given the commitment shown by different stakeholders.

She urged all stakeholders to work together and support the electoral process in DRC.

“It was gratifying to note that the government of DRC under the leadership of His Excellency President Joseph Kabila Kabange, and the efforts and professionalism demonstrated by CENI, necessary steps are ongoing in a bid to ensure that elections are held as planned, and in a peaceful, credible and transparent manner.

“I appealed to all stakeholders to exercise impartiality in their undertakings, noting that violent conflict inflicts pain on the lives of ordinary Congolese, who may not have the means and capacity to protect themselves and cope with the negative impact of conflict.”

Dr Tax reaffirmed the commitment of SADC secretariat in supporting DRC, adding that the SADC Liaison Office in Kinshasa is set to be opened in March, 2018, to facilitate effective discharge of SADC Regional Cooperation activities in the DRC.

Dr Tax was accompanied by the director of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs at the SADC Secretariat, Mr Jorge Cardoso, and also supported by SADC Organ Troika Ambassadors accredited to the DRC namely; Jose Manuel of Angola, Retired Lieutenant General Paul Mella of Tanzania and Friday Muyalike of Zambia.