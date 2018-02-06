Government of Angola creates airline for domestic flights

The Angolan government will create a new aviation company to operate domestic connections through a public-private partnership, Angolan financial newspaper Valor Económico reported.

The new carrier is expected to be named “Angola Expresso” and will operate with eight to 10 Dash aircraft, of Canadian manufacturer Bombardier, with a capacity of 72 seats.

The newspaper said that the Transport Minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, is leading the commission set up to create the new airline that, according to the proposal to be presented to President João Lourenço, should be managed by a new company made up of air carriers.

The Ministry of Transport thus decided to recreate the former TAAG-Expresso, but has introduced changes, with the entry of managers from the private sector and the participation flagship airline TAAG. – Macauhub