Standard Bank searching for 2018 Women of Excellence

Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – The Miss Namibia Pageant is but one of the platforms which Standard Bank uses to show their financial support for the development, recognition and empowerment of women.

They are mainly interested in investing into the Women of Excellence initiative by sponsoring the various categories of women who have and are making a difference.

“Standard Bank is in support of raising awareness towards the important role women play in our Namibian communities,” says the bank’s Manager of PR and Communications, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu “These women have selflessly dedicated their lives to the betterment of other, often without recognition or much needed support. We are therefore calling on all Namibians to help us honour these women by nominating a Woman of Excellence in their communities for this year.”

The categories of Women of Excellence nominations include women-run charity organizations, women who have contributed greatly to the less privileged and women with a spirit of generosity and kindness. The top most recent selections include Dr. Christina Swart-Opperman of the Christina Swart- Opperman AIDS Orphan Foundation Trust, Ebenecia Tjiveta of the Onyose Trust and Johanna Hauwanga of Helping Hands

Gaomas-Guchu added that Standard Bank has managed to assist with financial support and sponsorships of these women’s initiatives over the years and they in turn use it for the benefit of their communities.

“We would like to help more people and extend our reach further than before so we are urging every Namibian to actively look for and nominate a Woman of Excellence from within their community,” she stressed, “If you empower a woman, you empower a nation as the benefits are felt throughout the community.”

Previous Women of Excellence awards went to Elsa Murangi from Walvis Bay Child and Family Center, Carol Semedo from the Nampharm Foundation for Operation Smile and Patricia Siska Nalisa from Katima Mulilo Youth Center.

Standard Bank urges the public to participate in the nomination process by collecting entry forms at any and all of the bank’s branches by simple request to the manager.

The 2018 Women of Excellence nominees and winners will be announced at the Miss Namibia Pageant on 7 July 2018.