ATI stays top

Bakang Mhaladi

Gaborone – Botswana’s 2017 top artiste, Atlasaone Molemogi, better known as ATI, proved he is still local music’s enduring soundtrack when he scooped three awards at the fourth Yarona fm Music Awards (YAMAS) over the weekend.

This brings to nine, the number of awards the artiste has won in the last three months after he bagged six at the Botswana Music Union (BOMU) awards in October.

On Saturday, ATI, whose hit single “Khiri Khorong” still dominates the airwaves, eight months after release, climbed the stage three times to receive the Best Single Hip Hop, Best Single Male and Song of the Year gongs. It has been a successful period for ATI, who has gone on to sign a lucrative branding deal with cellular services provider, BTC.

ATI put Vee in the shade, as he completely dominated the YAMAs, which also saw the controversial newcomer, Bouncy, win two awards.

Bouncy of the “Serope Mperekela” (Let my thigh work for me) fame grabbed the Best Single Female and Best Single R&B.

She lived up to her billing as a controversial act, when she flashed her thighs and left nothing to the imagination before an appreciative crowd at the Gaborone International Convention Centre.

Another newcomer, Ban T won the Best Newcomer and Best Collabo awards. He collaborated with Veezo View in the song, “Roll Up”.

The MMP Family grabbed the Best Single Kwaito for their song “Kwela Kwela,” while upcoming Zoe Harvey won the Best Single Dance. HanC emerged the winner in the People’s Choice award.

Bangu, who produced the hit track, “Hani Hubone,” was adjudged the Best Producer for his magic touch on the song. Tumie Black Ace was voted the Best Hip Hop DJ while NT Base walked away with the Best Dance DJ.

The country’s most successful artist, Vee left empty-handed after he was nominated under the People’s Choice/Best Artist of the Year.

It was a rare evening for the trailblazing artiste, who last year won the South African Music Award (SAMA) African Artiste of the Year, but has a battle on his hands on the local front due to the emergence of young urban artistes.