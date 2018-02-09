Botswana defends military spending

By Magreth Nunuhe

Windhoek – Botswana President Ian Khama has defended his country’s high military spending that could run into billions of United States dollars, especially the controversial Swedish arms deal which has raised eyebrows in the region with critics saying that it could spark an arms race in Southern African Development Community.

Khama, who was in Namibia on a two-day state visit last week, said: “We live in a world that has increasingly become unstable. We see what’s going on with the kind of leaders starting to emerge in recent times and arms races increasing in the world.”

Botswana’s opposition and international civil organisations have condemned the country’s intention to purchase a fleet of 16 advanced military aircrafts called Gripen fighter jets from manufacturers in Sweden and have called on the Southern African country to desist from beefing up its military, given that there are no imminent threats to the rather peaceful region.

Sweden is considered the third largest exporter of arms per capita after Israel and Russia.

No specific amount has been given on the cost of the fighter jets, but media reports suggest that it could be anywhere between P16 billion to P18 billion (around US$1.4 billion to US$1.6 billion).

But Khama said: “Our equipment has aged and had become obsolete. We kept putting off the time to embark on upgrading some of the equipment, but the more you put it off, the more expensive it becomes.”

He is adamant that upgrading military equipment is inevitable and “you will have to do it one day, whether it is from the Swiss, whether it is from the British, the French or from South Koreans.”

He said that he knew that the day they do it (upgrade militarily), it would raise eyebrows but assured that their military posture was only purely on defence and they would never engage in operations across borders.

“We are happy we have countries like Namibia on our borders because we will never have to ever think of having to defend ourselves. We have a lot of joint cooperation between our various defence forces,” he remarked.

Khama further argued that sometimes, as a country they were called upon to contribute to peacekeeping and their advanced equipment could be used in such operations, especially when their troops were sent out far away from their logistical base.

He made an example of the DRC where UN peace troopers have been on the run or have lost their lives because they were not well armed and protected on foreign land.

“We want to give our soldiers the best we can on those operations,” he said.

Botswana’s Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi, also came to the defence of his country’s military expenditure in earlier reports, where he contended that Botswana Defence Force’s (BDF) was responding to “the changing global security landscape, which entails cyber warfare, terrorism, and poaching”.

He said that there was a need “for a well-resourced and well-trained defence force, with a high state of readiness to defend the nation”.

Over the past three years, the BDF has embarked on the acquisition of key defence equipment, which comprises military hardware and mobility assets.

It is believed that Batswana’s military expenditure has risen to more than 200 percent in recent years.

Meanwhile, President Khama toured the premises of SAT-COM in Windhoek during his visit to explore the possibilities of setting up a similar project in Botswana.

SAT-COM designs and manufactures state-of-the-art military communication equipment and add-on accessories, with expertise ranging from V-Sat system, radio and television broadcasting, professional mobile radios and long-range microwave links.

The company is 100 percent Namibian owned and focuses on a wide range of communication solutions from the design, implementation to the delivery of turn-key solutions for both large enterprises and government departments.