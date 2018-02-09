Botswana league seals agreement with La Liga

Bakang Mhaladi

Gaborone – The stuttering Botswana Premier League (BPL) has turned to one of the world’s super leagues, Spain’s La Liga for guidance after the two signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday.

The BPL, which is yet to reach full heights due to administrative blips and poor club management, will look up to La Liga for a turnaround in fortunes.

BPL’s 16 teams are perennially in debt, and often fail to shell players’ dues on time.

The MoU is expected to improve BPL operations, as the soccer body wants to copy La Liga’s business model. Most of the clubs in Botswana are registered as societies, which has proved a hindrance when the sides attempt to turn professional.

“La Liga is a well-known institution and the agreement is not only a milestone for Botswana but the entire region. The two leagues are miles apart and we stand to benefit a lot from this arrangement.”

Botswana Football Association (BFA) Vice President, Marshlow Motlogelwa said. The BPL is a semi-autonomous organ run under the mother body, BFA.

“They have agreed to assist us in trying to turn this league professional,” Motlogelwa added.

Botswana clubs’ attempts to turn professional have often found hurdles largely due to the absence of a legal framework on commercialisation.

“We want to be with people, no matter how small the population. We want to share with the rest of the world, what we do in La Liga,” the Spanish league’s representative, Antonio Barradas said.

Barradas, who is based in South Africa, described the partnership as a win-win for both parties.

He said La Liga is in the process of launching the ‘Pass the Ball’ project in South Africa and Botswana is expected to benefit.

The project will see highly qualified trainers drill school children. The BPL is expected to send representatives to La Liga for benchmarking purposes.

Meanwhile, Botswana got a further boost with the news that former Juventus and Holland star, Edgar Davids, is considering setting up a football academy in Botswana.

Davids was in Botswana last week and paid a courtesy call on President Ian Khama, who is a passionate sports follower.

BFA public relations and marketing officer, Tumo Mpatane said Davids was in the country on a fact-finding mission.

“Edgar was here to fact find. He has set out to build academies in Africa and Botswana is among the countries he is considering,” Mpatane said.