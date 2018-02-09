Botswana’s law to swap foreign prisoners kicks in

By Bakang Mhaladi

Gaborone – A Botswana law, the Interstate Transfer of Prisoners Act, has come into effect, paving way for countries in agreement, to swap inmates.

The law passed last August came into effect on February 1, meaning Botswana will be able to send back foreign inmates to serve the remainder of their sentences in their respective countries.

Botswana and Zimbabwe began discussions over the matter during the two countries’ annual Joint Commission on Security and Defence in Victoria Falls in 2016.

Further discussions saw a Bill being debated in the Botswana Parliament last year before it was passed into law.

According to the recent Botswana Government Gazette, the law came into effect last week Thursday, making it possible for countries with which agreements for the transfer of prisoners would be entered into, to begin the transfer of prisoners. It is still unclear which other countries, other than Zimbabwe, will sign the agreement with Botswana.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on the Minister of Defence, Justice, and Security by Section 1 of the Interstate Transfer of Prisoners Act, the following Order is hereby made; the Act shall come into operation on the 1st of February 2018,” reads the notice.

Botswana Defence and Security Minister, Shaw Kgathi has said the new development would lessen the burden on the affected country, as well as ensure incarcerated inmates are closer to their relatives.

“In addition, indirect financial benefits may result from a reduction in the social cost of imprisonment, including community development,” Kgathi told parliament at the presentation of the Bill last August.

However, prisoners have to make an application, requesting a transfer, subject to approval from the minister. The prisoner, a relative of a prisoner or any other interested person or institution, can make an application for transfer under the Act.

The new law states that persons sentenced to death are not eligible for transfer.

The conditions for transfer of a prisoner from and to Botswana shall be satisfied if neither the sentence of imprisonment imposed by Botswana/ transfer nation courts nor the conviction on which it is based is subject to appeal.