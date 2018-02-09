Coach education & training – investment in excellence

Coaching is the foundation of development in any sport. Coaching requires many skills that enable the coach to in turn facilitate skills development in the athlete. Not everyone can be a coach.

Coaching is a painstaking job requiring tonens of patience for one to produce world-class athletes. Despite the key role they play in facilitating success, coaches are seldom celebrated and given the recognition they deserve. The accolades, obviously, go the athletes who perform on the field of play.

In most developing countries, coaching commissions, institutes and foundations are established to develop and advance the capabilities of coaches. This allows coaches within a particular sports code or across sporting codes to share experiences, ideas, and information. Considerable investments are made in the development of new and current coaches.

This results in sustained success over decades in a particular sport or within an entire sporting system.

Investment in coaches is what has made the United Kingdom, US, China, Australia, Germany and Canada great sporting powerhouses in various sports codes. Cuba has also done very well as a sporting nation, despite its limited resources.

The achievements of Cuba have shown that it is possible to produce world-class athletes on shoestring budget. It not just a question of resources.

It about how well the country utilises the limited resources at its disposal to develop sport at all levels. Prioritisation and investment in coaching education and training are the only to improve performances on the field of play.

Providing an environment for continuous and life-long learning for coaches is crucial as well. It ensures that older coaches can be availed to assist the young emerging coaches.

Unfortunately for most people who dare to undertake sports coaching in Southern Africa, it is a question of sink or swim, which is the same across much of the continent.

Coaches are given very few opportunities to develop in their careers but at the same time, they face unreasonable demands and expectations. This is grossly unfair!

The most scandalous situation is found in African football. Very few local coaches are given an opportunity to become national team coach.

If they are lucky to be given the position, they are paid, in some cases, ten times less than their counterparts recruited from Europe.

In terms of support services on the job, the local coaches are often told to make do with whatever resources are available whilst for the foreign expatriate coaches, every demand is fulfilled with extraordinary zeal and zest. This is a problem. This is a clear manifestation of lack of respect for local coaches.

For African sports authorities to invest in local coaches, they need to first and foremost, to respect the coaches. African sports authorities must insist on having capable understudies for all foreign coaches recruited from abroad.

The sports leaders need to believe that a local coach can be a successful world class coach, provided he receives the same backing administratively.

Many African coaches have proven beyond reasonable doubt that they too, can facilitate fantastic performances on the field of play.

It is a high time serious investments were made into African coaches and coaching structures. Continued reliance on foreign coaches is detrimental to the emergence and development of African coaches.

In England, the English FA is now subscribing to what is known as the Rooney Rule which requires hiring authorities in football to interview Black Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaches. Whether this will have practical and tangible benefits is still to be seen. However, it is a welcome start.

It is a deliberate effort to address institutionalised biases and prejudices in English football when it comes to employment of coaches and other key personnel.

Africa has indeed produced a few wonderful coaches in various sports codes but it is rare for them to be offered coaching positions in Europe or North America.

The late Mohammed El Gohary of Egypt distinguished himself as a player and coach for the Egyptian national team. He took Egypt to the 1990 FIFA World Cup and several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He is also the only man to have coached the big rivals and top teams in Egyptian football, Al Ahly, and Zamalek.

Despite his great achievements, this great man of football was never given an opportunity to coach in the Big Five leagues of the La Liga, EPL, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Other great coaches to emerge from Africa are Pitso Mosimane of South Africa and the late Stephen Keshi of Nigeria.

In athletics, Africa has produced coaching greats like Ans Botha, the grandmother, who has coached Wayde van Niekerk to Olympic glory and stardom.

It is also Graham Hill, from South Africa, who coached Chad le Clos international superstar status in swimming. It is also Charles Mathieson who nurtured Zimbabwean multiple Olympic medal winner, Kirsty Coventry.

There are many unsung heroes in sports coaching in Africa. It is not being xenophobic to state and demand that it is high time Africa seriously invested in her own coaching superstars. It is the only way to achieve excellence in elite sport.