Does African culture oppresses women?

Gracious Madondo

The story of today’s woman working herself up the economic and social ladder to fulfil her dreams and become a career woman in Zimbabwe can never be equated to the story of the same woman with the same dreams in colonial Rhodesia.

Colonialism brought with it many human rights usurping factors into Africa. It brought Africa to her knees through slavery, forced labour, forced migration and mental conquest through a maladjusted education system.

In the midst of all this chaos is he African woman, an individual equally affected by colonial forces that ravaged Africa.

A glance at how the black women were treated during Zimbabwe’s colonial era reveal one prominent feature of unequal and unjust treatment. The fight for women emancipation and the odds that they had to encounter and endure in colonial Zimbabwe are some of the dominant issues that pervade Tsitsi Dangarembga’s “The Book of Not” published in 2006.

“The Book of Not” is the story of an ambitious young woman’s struggle for empowerment within a colonial environment where gender imbalance is regarded as the norm.

“The Book of Not” is a continuation of Dangarembga’s award-winning novel “Nervous Conditions”.

At the end of “Nervous Conditions” we are left with a more mentally empowered Tambu and the growing fear of her mother that daughter Tambu will lose her way and succumb to the “Englishness” of Sacred Heart College.

Her mother’s fears that she is going to be ruined through a cultural dilution at Sacred Heart College – a white majority school come true as Tambu tries to spiritually break away from being African. Tambu erroneously associates being white with success.

It is, however, apparent that Tambu’s attempt to become “white” is a hard-sell as she is still looked down upon by other white students.

She is badly and unequally treated together with Ntombi, Irene, Anastasia, Benhilda, Patience and Cynthia, the African girls. They live separately in their own dormitory, treated differently by fellow students and teachers and are not allowed to use the same toilets. They are prohibited from having any physical contact with white girls.

The intense racism the black girls are exposed to forces Tambu and the rest of the other African girls to maintain a certain level of African identity, which the racism consistently reminds them of.

Despite Tambu’s rejection of who she truly is, she will never be accepted as an equal by the same people she aspires to be, which is tragic.

Dangarembga depicts an African woman in need of the so-called civilisation but whose reality is her pulling down.

Tambu’s discouragement is not only from the college but also from beyond the college gates at home. The narrator, however, understands that the racial segregation and ill-treatment within the confines of the college walls were actually a reflection of what was going on in the country.

“Aggravations surfaced at times. However, they were the result of events that took place beyond the conifers and outside the college gates. Whatever its failings previously, it was clear the convent could not be held responsible for all that took place, especially not the deeds of an offensive government that conceived people as divisible portions.”

Dangarembga does a marvellous job in depicting the position of the black woman in colonial Zimbabwe. What is most interesting about the character Tambu in the novel is that the author places her in an environment that divorces the woman from the stereotypical and traditional position that makes the position of the woman and her story all the same predictable and boring.

Tambu’s story becomes the story of a woman’s economic struggle to break free from a system larger than the one she faces at her mission college.

Gender and patriarchal oppression encompass one major theme expressed in the novel. The Rhodesian female characters are oppressed on the basis of gender, and this is a driving force behind many of the story twists and turns in the novel.

Colonialism is expressed in a very subtle way. Dangarembga portrays how colonialism introduced the idea of gender and an economy that is not favourable to women.

Colonialism brought about such ideas from Europe from the Victorian era where women were seen as the weaker sex waiting for men to marry them and protect them thereby creating an economic situation that does not require the women anyway.

Gender imbalance and the idea of equality seems like a foreign concept to African culture and colonialism tried to impose the concepts on the African society.

Dangarembga cements this assertion through the fruitfulness of the African woman in Maiguru and the fruitfulness of her garden. Through the imagery of the garden, the narrator seems to be pointing to how the African woman can be fruitful and achieve success in the background of her original culture, one that does not oppress her.

“The piece of earth in which Maiguru set seeds was a mystery to me and many people. It seemed my aunt had only to hold a seed in her palm and stroke it, to have it jumping into the earth, where it shot out green and in a short while was profusely blooming. People with business at the mission and those simply passing through, stopped walking to take in the magnificence of Maiguru’s plot,” Dangarembga wrote.

It is a colonial mind that holds the thought that the economic role and position of women in post-colonial societies has been wounded by African patriarchal tendencies. It is fact that the position of women was largely distorted by colonialism through Europeans’ subtle way to impose colonial western values as a way of establishing control and Dangarembga’s “The Book of Not” successfully and artistically captures this impression.

Famous for scriptwriting the feature film “Neria” in 1993, Dangarembga became a household name when the film became the highest-grossing in Zimbabwean history.

“Neria” also became a hit because of its attention to the issues affecting women such as inheritance and the abuse of traditional customary laws by greedy chauvinistic relatives as well as the strong female character and protagonist “Neria” played by writer/actress Jesese Mungoshi.

Born in Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) on 4 February 1959, Dangarembga is an internationally recognised writer.

She is the winner of the 1989 Commonwealth Writer’s Prize for her novel “Nervous Conditions”, as it was considered one of the best African novels ever written.

Other published works by Dangarembga include novels such as “The Letter” (1985), and “She No Longer Weeps” – a 1987 publication.