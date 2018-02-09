Here we go once again . . . CAF Champions League resumes

Robson Sharuko

Harare – Southern African football clubs have punched above their weight in the caf Champions League in recent years and a number of them get their latest campaign to try and win the biggest prize in club football on the continent this weekend amid great expectations of writing some success stories.

Gone are the days when matches in the CAF’s premier inter-club competition between clubs from this region and the dominant North African bloc would always produce the same winners and losers during a period when the regional teams always played second fiddle to their opponents.

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns won the 2016 CAF Champions League title after convincingly beating five-time Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek in the final.

The previous year, Congolese giants TP Mazembe were also crowned champions for a fifth time after downing Algerian side USM Alger in the final.

Two years earlier, another South African side, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, reached the final of the CAF Champions League but could not clear the hurdle which had been erected by record winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Last year, Mozambican side Ferroviario de Beira, playing in their first Champions League campaign, surprised many by reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Zimbabwe’s CAPS United, who were making their return to the Champions League for the first time in 11 years, shocked the continent by knocking out five-time African champions TP Mazembe in the second round of the tournament.

And, just to show their victory over the Lubumbashi giants – who went on to win the CAF Confederation Cup after dropping into the second tier competition following their Champions League elimination by CAPS United – was not a fluke, the Harare side went on to beat Zamalek 3-1 and USM Alger 2-1 in Harare in their group matches.

Sundowns, TP Mazembe, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco – who won the tournament a few months ago – and Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel will not take part in the preliminaries of the Champions League which get underway this weekend.

They have a bye and will wait for the winners of the preliminary round matches for a duel into the 16-team group stages of the tournament.

FC Platinum, the club from the mineral-rich Midlands town of Zvishavane in Zimbabwe, will be marking a return to the CAF Champions League this weekend when they take on Angolan side Clube de Agosto in Luanda in the first leg of their preliminary round qualifier.

The platinum miners will be featuring in the Champions League for only the second time after their previous adventure ended in the first round in 2012 when they had gone into the tournament as the runners-up in the Zimbabwean league championship.

Coach Norman Mapeza knows his men face a tough challenge to make it past the first stage but the miners are confident they can handle the assignment.

“This is where we always wanted to be, playing against the best on the continent and for us it’s a dream come true,’’ club president George Mawere told The Southern Times.

“We always wanted to return to the Champions League and that’s why we fought very hard to make sure we won the league title and now we have to try and take the business on the continent and we hope things will be okay.

“We are hopeful we will do our best and represent our country with pride.’’

South African champions Bidvest Wits have struggled since they won the league title in their homeland last year and they take on Pamplemousses of Mauritius.

Coach Gavin Hunt believes they can make a good impression on the continent.

“Reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League has got to be our next step as a club,” Hunt told the South African media. “This is a small club. This isn’t a (Kaizer) Chiefs, (Orlando) Pirates or (Mamelodi) Sundowns. This is a small, small club. People mustn’t forget that.

“The success we’ve had is unbelievable and that’s why we had a wobble and a shock, hopefully, we can maintain this good run and go through in the Champions League.

“We have big hurdles to come. We have the Nedbank Cup and CAF to come. We’ve won one trophy already (the Telkom Knockout). We’ve won three trophies in 15 months, and now everybody’s got a little bit of a shock.

“It looks like they have woken up a little bit now.’’

Zambian side Zanaco have a date against Armed Forces of Gambia and coach Mumamba Numba took his men to Zimbabwe for a training programme in which they thrashed FC Platinum 4-0 and then lost 1-2 to Chicken Inn.

“It is a fair draw and what is important are good preparations because West African teams are very tricky,” Numba said after his team qualified as runners-up in the Zambian league.

“We have to prepare adequately so that we can go to the next round. It is good that we are starting at home so that we can finish the job here.

“But we don’t have any insight on them and we are still trying to get information about the team.”

Zesco United, who are the Zambian champions, take on JKU of Zanzibar while Botswana’s Township Rollers have a tough task against perennial campaigners Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Club General Manager Sydney Magagane said they were expecting a serious examination of their credentials as they take on one of African football’s strongest sides.

“Al-Merrikh are a strong side, which is currently rank 5th in Africa, and we will be relying on the support of all Batswana to make it through,’’ he told a media briefing in comments carried on the club’s official website.

And club president Jagdish Shah expects his men to give it their all against the East Africans.

“We will fight for our pride and that of the country”, Shah said, “The team is well prepared for the challenge and I believe they will continue with the fighting spirit they have always shown in previous games. I would like to thank all the stakeholders and more specifically the BFA with helping with some logistics involved in the match.’’

Bantu Rovers of Lesotho take on Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland while AS Vita have a date against Mighty Wanders of Malawi, CNaPS Sport of Madagascar battle KCCA of Uganda.