Hurricane Gayle and the Irish are coming to town for a massive cricket party

Robson Sharuko

Harare – Three years after producing an individual batting masterclass that illuminated the icc Cricket World Cup 2015 by becoming the first player to score a double hundred at this global showcase, to help his team defeat a plucky Zimbabwe in Brisbane, Australia, West Indies superstar Chris Gayle is coming to this country next month for another World Cup adventure.

And the Irish, who were also involved in another feisty and contentious World Cup match against the Zimbabweans in Hobart, Australia, are also coming to town and hoping to secure one of the two tickets to be at the global showcase when it explodes in England and Wales next year.

The two teams combined to end Zimbabwe’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 campaign early Down Under with Gayle the soul of the Chevrons destruction in Hobart, after he had somehow survived a plumb lbw decision in the first ball he faced, while the Irish rode on a contentious call in the 47th over to win by just five runs.

Gayle, who had failed to score a century in his previous 19 ODI innings, exploded to life against Zimbabwe on 24 February 2015, when he became the first player to score a double hundred in a World Cup match as he piled 215 runs off 147 balls.

It was the third highest all-time ODI score back then and he scored 16 sixes and 10 fours in a display of both brutality and sweet timing of the ball and shared a partnership of 372, the highest in ODI cricket, for the second wicket with Marlon Samuels who scored an unbeaten 133.

His first century came off 105 balls but the next hundred was only from 33 balls with the fourth 50 coming from just a dozen balls as, incredibly, 152 runs were scored by the rampaging duo in the final 10 overs of the match.

With rain having revised the Zimbabwe target to 363 off 48 overs, the Chevrons fought long and hard to score 289 runs with Sean Williams the leading light with 76 while Craig Ervine scored 52.

Given the Chevrons had lost Regis Chakabva and Hamilton Masakadza inside the first five overs of their chase, the Zimbabwean total was respectable as they scored at almost seven runs an over.

Both Gayle and Samuels have been included in the West Indies 15-man squad to be led by Jason Holder, who also captained the team at the last Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand three years ago, with the Calypso Kings set to play Ireland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and the winner of the qualifying tournament in Namibia.

That qualifier will feature the hosts, Canada, Kenya, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates with the runners-up going into the group which has Zimbabwe, Scotland, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

The top three teams from each group will go into the Super Six stage with the top two after that winning a place at the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

“Big names like Chris Gayle & Marlon Samuels are also included in the side and will act as a backbone for Windies during the qualifying event in Zimbabwe,’’ the selection committee of Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

“However, a few big names like Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Andre Russell have been dropped off from the qualifier squad due to Pakistan Cricket League.’’

West Indies chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne, said their mission in Zimbabwe will be to secure a place at the next Cricket World Cup next year.

“We are pleased to announce a squad that has a combination of experience and youth. Given the importance of the West Indies qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, we thought it was important that we chose players who brought not only skills but an experience to the table, combined with younger players who had performed creditably on the international scene,” he said.

“We contacted some of our well-known senior cricketers to ascertain their availability for the tournament and we are pleased that Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels have indicated their full support and commitment to the cause.

“Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Andre Russell, however, indicated that they were unavailable to help us qualify as their priority was playing in the Pakistan Super League.’’

The 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifiers will start on 4 March and end on 25 March.

Ireland, who knocked Zimbabwe out of the group stages of the last ICC Cricket World Cup Down Under after a controversial five-run win secured when Sean Williams, just four runs short of his century, was dismissed in the 47th over after being adjudged to have been caught on the boundary even though television replays suggested there was a touch of the rope in the completion of that catch.

Now, the Irish have to do it all over again just to be part of the showcase and they are confident they will give it a good fight.

“We are very confident of our chances to qualify, we have been playing some very good cricket and we need to bring that from the start of the tournament and peak at the right time,” William Porterfield, one of their key players, said in a statement released by the ICC.

His teammate Kevin O’Brien, who can be hard-hitting on his day, also said he was ready.

“I am looking forward to competing against some very good teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier and hopefully qualifying for our fourth ICC Cricket World Cup,” he said.

“We feel we have a very good chance of qualifying, but it is going to be tough.

“It would be a massive achievement for us and experience the highs and lows of the previous three World Cups from beating Pakistan on St Patrick’s Day, the run chase against England and knocking off the West Indies in Nelson, but first of all we have a big tournament in March to perform well in.”

Ireland’s fixtures in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018

Sunday, 4 March –Ireland v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 6 March – PNG v Ireland, Harare Sports Club

Saturday, 10 March – Windies v Ireland, Harare Sports Club

Monday, 12 March – Ireland v WCL Div.2 (winners), Old Hararians Sports Club

Thursday, 15 March – Friday, 23 March – Super Six stage

Sunday, 25 March – Final