Is sungura music dying?

Tileni Mongudhi

Windhoek – In Namibia, especially among the Awambo-speaking people, Zimbabwean sungura legend, John Chibadura, is a well-known and popular figure, especially from tales of the late 1980s and 1990s.

It has become folklore that amoung the Aambadja people who live in northern Namibia and southern Angola, that when a man is courting a Mbadja girl, she will ask him three questions to determine whether the man is worthy of her time.

The first question is whether he owns a bicycle, the second question is whether he owns an Omega cassette player and the third is whether he owns a John Chibadura album.

This is how popular Chibadura was in Namibia. The same goes for his sungura music genre, which remains popular especially at an informal settlement at the town of Outapi, called Onhimbu.

In the Okuryangava section of the high-density suburb of Katutura, it is common to hear the music of Chibadura, Paul Matavire and Devera Ngwena blasting from bars.

Sungura music can be equated to rhumba from the Democratic Republic of Congo or Jamaican reggae in terms of its ability to cross-borders and appeal across different societies and culture. But critics say Zimbabwean promoters have not managed to aggressively market it across frontiers, a development that has seen its decline over the years.

Today, the sungura beat is facing massive challenge from the Zimdancehall genre, which has seen the rise of artists such as Winky D, Killer T, Jah Signal, Ricky Fire, Soul Jah Love and many more. Zimdancehall is a hybrid of Jamaican reggae and Zimbabwean music, which is fast on the rise in the country and across Southern Africa.

Gone are the days when the sungura beat was the in-thing at almost all growth points across Zimbabwe. In its place, the Zimdancehall sound now dominates, threatening to drown out the beat that was pushed across the Southern Africa region by the likes of Chibadura, Devera Ngwena, Matavire and Alick Macheso.

In fact, Macheso appears to be the last man standing when it comes to Zimbabwe’s sungura beat (after the death of Tongai Moyo in 2011) and, just like Chibadura before him, his music is also popular across the region.

The band John Chibadura and the Tembo Brothers was formed in 1985 and immediately drew attention on account of Chibadura’s intense voice and achingly poignant lyrics.

According to music critic and promoter, Professors Fred Zindi, although the band’s sungura beat was fast and furious, Chibadura’s songs often told of downbeat misery, broken families, excessive dowries in “5,000 Dollars Kuroora” and wasted opportunities.

The sorrowfulness of the lyrics notwithstanding, the Tembo Brothers enjoyed a massive following among Zimbabweans and Mozambicans, where songs like “Zuva Rekufa Kwangu”, “5,000 Dollars Kuroora” and “Nhamo Yatakawona” became big anthems.

Before his death on 4 August, 1999, John Chibadura wrote the song, “Zuva Rekufa Kwangu”.

Writing in a column in The Herald newspaper, Prof Zindi said: “Everyone on this earth is assured of dying some day, but I remember asking John, when he penned that song in reggae, a genre which was different from his usual sungura beat. “‘Why are you predicting your own death? Are you about to die?’ He did not give me a definite answer. However, I was the first DJ to play that song on Radio 3’s reggae session one Thursday night and after that, the whole nation went crazy. The paroxysm of Chibadura-mania began then as I continued to receive non-stop requests for the song.”

John “Chibadura” Nyamukokoko was born in 1957 in Guruve, Zimbabwe. His father and mother were itinerant farm labourers from Mozambique. In 1962, at the tender age of five, Chibadura lost his mother and his father re-married a woman who was tough on John. Because he had a hard time with his step-mother, John was eventually forced to go to Centenary to live on a farm with his grandfather who was a talented mbira player. Unfortunately, his grandfather also died three years later.

From then on, John continued to live a nomadic life when he was passed from one relative to another.

Prof Zindi said in 1968, while in Centenary on a farm, he started to learn playing the banjo. The following year, there was a serious drought in Zimbabwe, and Chibadura, in search of further education and survival walked from Centenary to Darwendale where he settled at a farm called Wagon Wheels.

“He worked at the farm as a tractor driver and lorry driver while attending school. He quit school after Form 3. It took John another 10 years before he made the move that was designed to realise the dream of becoming the cherished musician he became.

He moved to Chitungwiza (a dormitory town 19 kilometres south of Harare) where he was soon to become popularly known as ‘Mr Chitungwiza’, after the name of the town.

Through his music, Chibadura soon became a household name.

“He initially formed a group with Simon and Naison Chimbetu called The Sungura Boys, but soon after Independence in 1980, he formed his own group known as The Tembo Brothers with whom he churned out some memorable albums such as Vengai Zvenyu, Hupenyu Hwandinetsa, Sara Ugarike, Sango Rinopa Waneta, Pitikoti Government, Ndiri muhondo, Mune Majerasi, Mutumwa, Madiro, Kugarika Tange Nhamo, 5,000 Dollars Kuroora, Kurera, Zuva Guru, Mudzimu Wangu, Munhu Haana Chakanaka and many more over the years,” said Prof Zindi.

Chibadura toured the United Kingdom and the Netherlands in the early 1990s. He also toured Mozambique where he was so popular that he only played in stadiums where his audiences at some point exceeded 40,000.

In Mozambique, he was often met by President Joachim Chissano. Though most of his life was spent in Zimbabwe, Mozambique regarded him as a long-lost son and when in the country he would be ferried to concerts by the presidential helicopter.

Prof Zindi said Chibadura was a nickname meaning roughly “the man who can do”, or “the man who is the best and can beat all odds”.

Despite this apparent success, Chibadura died without a penny to his name but his legacy lives on as today’s musicians are riding high on Chibadura’s coat-tails. – Additional reporting from The Herald.