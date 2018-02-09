January sets off 2018 bullish outlook for commodities

Southern Times Writer

Commodities have kicked off the year on a positive note, with prices taking an upward trend in the month of January.

According to the World Bank, on average the energy commodity prices surged by 9.2 percent and non-energy prices rose by 3.3 percent. Raw material prices increased by 2.8 percent and both base and precious metals prices rose by more than 5 percent.

This increase is mainly a result of the broad global economic growth.

From December 2017 to the beginning of 2018, there has been a noticeable improvement in the prices of commodities.

Industrial metals are expected to be the best performers for 2018. These are likely to benefit the most from improving emerging market growth. At the same time, it is likely that supply will remain in deficit in 2018, as the current lack of investment in mining infrastructure continues to bite. Over the past years, it has been the trend that metal markets begin to move towards a balance two years after mining profit margins hit rock-bottom, hence this maybe the current case.

According to ETF Securities, industrial metals have recorded strong gains so far in 2018, led by nickel, zinc and aluminium. The International Nickel Study Group (INSG) expects China to drive further demand growth in 2018. Although Indonesian nickel ore production has driven global output to record levels, global inventories have been falling, suggesting the demand is supportive of prices.

Nonetheless, the nickel deficit is expected to be smaller in 2018 than 2017, according to INSG. The International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) presented preliminary data for the first 11 months of 2017 indicating the zinc market being in deficit by 6.5 percent. Strong demand from China was the main driver, with Chinese imports of lead rising 27 percent over the period compared to a year earlier. Copper and lead were the relative laggards of the sector.

The IMF raised the Chinese growth forecasts from 0.1 percent to 6.6 percent in 2018 and 2019, hence this will lead to increased copper demand. Lead gains were hampered by reports that imports of lead concentrate dropped nearly 8 percent in the first 11 months of 2017, at the same time, global output was rising on the back of rising Chinese and Indian production.

Regarding precious metals, the EFT report stated that platinum was the best performer among the precious metals 2018 complex on the back of positive investor sentiment coupled with its relative price attractiveness compared to its sister metal palladium.

Platinum’s deep price discounts make it more viable for manufacturers to substitute platinum for palladium in pollution abatement technology.

For gold, the precious metal is expected to move up from the December lows, as gold futures advanced sharply rising, from the US$1,238 per ounce area to the mid-January highs of US$1 345. The continued weakness in the US dollar amid a government shutdown in the US has helped the gold price attain a 4 ½-month high.

Additionally, rumours that China may curb its purchases of US treasuries has lent a hand in gold’s upside. The fact that the US treasury yields continue to rise and the trade weighted dollar index has fallen to a three-year low suggest that market participants have not yet discounted the rumours.

With global manufacturing PMIs close to a seven-year high, industrial demand for silver is likely to rise. Silver supply is likely to remain tight after deep cuts to miner’s capital spending in recent years.

The ETF report emphasized that excluding palladium, the recent price appreciation within precious metals has been accompanied by an increase in speculative net long positions. In the case of silver, the escalation in net long positioning was due to a considerable decline in short positioning for silver contracts, however the current level is still not unusually high. Platinum relative price attractiveness pushed net long positioning higher by 183 percent, as short positions reduced by 48 percent

Against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical and financial market volatility, gold and silver’s solid track records as liquid and easily transferable tangible assets that have long been considered as a currency of last resort, may come increasingly onto investors’ radars. Despite having made solid returns in 2016 and 2017, both remain soundly unloved and under-owned.

The story, however, is not the same for some agriculture commodities. In 2017, agriculture commodities prices trended down for both G&O and softs and this was as result of ongoing weakness in emerging currencies. According to ETF, agricultural commodities prices declined by 9.1 percent on average last year, excluding cotton and wheat.

The year 2018 has begun with a mixed performance with cotton posting the best performance – gaining 11.2 percent, while sugar dropped 8 percent over the past month. The price of coffee was flat despite falling inventories amid a reduction in net short positions. Momentum for soybeans and cotton are likely to continue for a little longer as prices have been rising over the past month.

Based on the increases in most commodity prices, the positive forecast that was established for 2018 seems to be taking its form. It is expected the momentum will continue in the month of February with most investors moving towards industrial metals.