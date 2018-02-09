Listeriosis, a new health scare in Africa

By Charity Ruzvidzo

One of Africa’s most-developed countries, South Africa, recently witnessed a massive attack of listeriosis, a serious but preventable food-borne disease, which has killed more than 60 people.

The disease is caused by a bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in soil, water, vegetation and some animal faeces.

Animal products, including meat and dairy, seafood and fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables, can all be contaminated.

According to health experts, an urgent effort is needed to fill in information on listeria infections in developing countries, as countries accounting for 48 percent of the world’s population do not report listeria illnesses.

“Most listeria cases are reported in high-income countries, while cases are much more likely to go unreported in developing countries. Because of its high hospitalisation rate in the United States, it’s the third most costly foodborne pathogen,” read the food safety network report.

WHO says pregnant women are 20 times more likely to get listeriosis than regular the healthy adults. Pregnant women can experience stillbirths from listeriosis and they can pass the infection to their babies before birth.

The UN agency also indicates that Africa has the highest number of infant mortality.

Health experts have called for the need to invest in the research of diseases such as listeria, amongst other unrecorded diseases in our continent.

“The issue of investing in our health system is crucial as it enables the sector to undertake research on some of the unreported diseases in our countries. The research will go a long way in enabling us to identify, find treatment and methods of prevention for some diseases that are most likely wrongly diagnosed,” said Dr Abel Chirangwa from Harare.

He said medical practitioners in the continent must get exchange visits to more developed hospitals to boost their knowledge.

“We need to have medical practitioners who are able to go a step further in identifying the symptoms of some diseases that are largely not reported. This will reduce death tolls as people will be treated precisely,” said Dr Chirangwa.

Dr Elliot Zulu said a listeria infection may result in flu-like symptoms with diarrhoea, infection of the bloodstream and infection of the brain.

“Similar to cholera, listeriosis is a food-borne disease caused also by unhygienic practices. The campaigns to teach hygienic practices must be increased. It is wrong to assume that people are aware of what we refer to as basic hygienic practices. Also, this should not be the government’s responsibility but everyone’s to teach friends, parents and colleagues,” he said.

Listeria food poisoning is a bacterial infection that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed in time.

The effort to quantify the global burden of listeria will enable listeriosis to be included in WHO’s international prioritisation exercises.

South Africa has reported 727 laboratory-confirmed cases, but they were only able to trace 134 of those cases to actual patients. Out of the 134 patients, 61 had died.

Meanwhile, SADC countries like Zimbabwe, Kenya, Zambia and Namibia are currently trying to contain cholera attacks.

Though not reported at alarming rates, the recurrence of cholera outbreaks in Africa is a testimony to how much African leaders need to walk the talk in educating people on basic hygienic practices.