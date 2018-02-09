Oliver Mtukudzi gives Malians a foretaste of ‘Hany’ga’

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

Harare – Zimbabwe’s iconic star, Oliver Mtukudzi, who was the headline act from Southern Africa at Festival Sur Le Niger (Festival of the River Niger), serenaded fans with music from his latest album “Hany’ga.”

In an interview with Southern Times, Mtukudzi’s manager, Walter Wanyanya, said they had a great time in Bamako where Mtukudzi sampled songs from his latest album.

“He was representing the whole of southern Africa and he also shared the stage with Habib Koite from Ghana. As you might be aware, both Mtukudzi and Koite are part of the music group from Africa that perform collaborative works in the US.

“The two brought their magic on stage and it was an amazing performance at the festival that also featured the African giant Salif Keita,” Wanyanya said.

The new album is Mtukudzi’s 66th studio recording and is as good as it gets.

“Hany’ga”, which Mtukudzi says translate to ‘concern’ is political as much as it is social commentary.

But like most of Mtukudzi’s albums, his messages on “Hany’ga” are subtle, deep and do not carry explicit political messages, but he makes it easy to read between the lines.

Mtukudzi’s quest to stay above politics has always made him a darling across age groups, race and social divide because he wants to remain an artiste.

And those that he criticises will love Mtukudzi for that and they do so without feeling indifferent.

He talks about self-respect when he sings “Kuremekedzwa kunobva mumatauriro ako”, he talks about hindsight or lack of it, thereof, on “Kunotanga danga chiwepu chotevera” as well as living in harmony when he sings “Hazvine bopoto mapfihwa ane basa pachoto”.

“”Hany’ga was officially released on iTunes and YouTube on 29 December 2017.

There is something for everyone and if you love to dance you will have a dance and if you are the laidback type, you will surely stop and listen to the tracks.

But casual listening to the tracks will show that Mtukudzi does not change for the sake of change. Neither does he seek to please anyone other than himself.

“I only do me,” Mtukudzi once said.

“Hany’ga” is expected to perform better than his 65th album “Eheka Nhai Yahwe” released in 2016.