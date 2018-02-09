PPC shelves plan to close Gwanda plant

Business Writer

Harare – Regional cement manufacturer, Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC), has shelved plans to shut down its Colleen Bawn plant in Gwanda, Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South Province, following fruitful engagements with Government on concerns that threatened the firm’s viability.

The giant firm had late last year hinted on the possibility to close the Gwanda factory citing pressure from cheap imported clinker by rival producers, rampant smuggling of cement products and high costs, which frustrated its operations.

At the time, management appealed to Government for protection on fear of losing its more than 70 years investment in the plant, which was likely to trigger massive job losses and compromise livelihoods for nearly 4,000 people in the community, who depend on the factory.

“We have continued to engage the Zimbabwean Government. PPC Zimbabwe appreciates the support we have so far received, as expressed in the 2018 Budget proposal, which proposed that clinker be removed from the open general import licence in order to support local production.

“PPC is committed to continue with local production as supported by Government,” said PPC in e-mailed responses.

The Colleen Bawn plant is the backbone of PPC operations in Zimbabwe responsible for lime mining and production of clinker, a major raw material in cement manufacturing. The firm also operates a giant factory on the outskirts of the second largest city, Bulawayo. Last year in March PPC commissioned its US$82 million state of the art plant in Harare under its bold expansion strategy. The new factory boasts of latest technology in the construction industry, designed in adherence with global emissions standards. PPC is the dominant cement producer in Zimbabwe and competes with Larfage, Sino-Zim and Kwekwe-based Livetouch Cement.

PPC has said it targets to improve its business through increased sales this year buoyed by positive sentiments under the new dispensation and supportive measures enunciated in the 2018 fiscal policy statement.

“We envisage increased local sales volumes on the back of Government backed housing initiatives and other infrastructural developments as proposed in the 2018 budget.

“However, exports into the SADC region remain a challenge due to the high USD cost base in Zimbabwe which renders exports uncompetitive,” said PPC.

Regarding growth strategy, PPC plans to optimise its operations seeking to gain leverage from existing investment in the rest of Africa.

In December 2017, the South Africa-headquartered PPC advised shareholders of the withdrawal of the last two bids by global players CRH and LarfargeHolcim, who had initially made advances to snap PPC shares.

“After careful consideration of all relevant factors, the Independent Board of PPC (constituted to consider the various bids) is of the view that PPC shareholders´ value is best served by optimising its current business strategy, most notably by prioritising the successful development of its existing investment pipeline in the rest of Africa, executing the mega plant strategy in South Africa, and embarking on a renewed optimisation programme to further improve competitiveness in a subdued market,” said PPC.

The firm, however, said it continues to battle challenges such as liquidity constrains in Zimbabwe, which affects its offshore payments, high production costs and pressure from cheap imports.