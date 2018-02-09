SA caught up in two centres of power

By Colleta Dewa

JOHANNESBURG – Political squabbles in South Africa are a result of two centres of power in the country, analysts have said.

They argued that until the African National Congress amends its constitution and allows the party president to be state president at the same time, friction with the head of state and among its rank and file will never be avoided.

While Jacob Zuma held the position of state president, Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as ANC leader at the party’s conference in December, effectively creating two centres of power in the country’s body politic.

But Zuma was now under pressure to vacate office to pave way for Ramaphosa, despite the fact that his tenure of office was due to end in 2019, after which national elections would be held to elect the country’s new leader.

Analysts said the politics of recalling leaders from the helm of the party was not healthy for a big power such as South Africa, pointing out that the same happened to former president Thabo Mbeki, who was recalled by the ANC from its helm in 2008. Mbeki had to eventually resign as state president, paving the way for Kgalema Montlante to complete his term.

In an interview with The Southern Times, political analyst Dr Godard Tshuma said the problem is that there are two centres of power, a situation which is bound to cause problems.

“The sitting state president’s term must run concurrently with the party presidency in order to avoid having two centres of power.

The problem is not Zuma, neither was it Mbeki. The ANC created a problem in their constitution, which until they amend it, Ramaphosa will find himself in Zuma’s shoes in the near future,” he said.

University lecturer, Dr Isaac Samukeliso, said developments in the ANC are a clear indication of political confusion.

“What has happened does not show unity of purpose by the ANC. It is a sign of how fractured the party is.

This augurs well for the opposition, especially EFF (Economic Freedom Front) who for some unknown reason seems to have a spring in their step as the ANC movie plays,”’ he said, adding that Zuma’s earlier defiance to step down was mainly due to fear.

“Zuma will not go that easily because of fear of impending prosecution for past and present transgressions. He thinks the position gives him some sense of protection, but there is no running away,” Dr Samukeliso said.

Economist Rah Moyo Bvuma said the ANC ought to act fast and put their house in order to stabilise the economy.

“The rand has not been stable for some time now. Remember South Africa is the strongest economy in Africa but now the country’s economy is shaking.

High unemployment rate, as well as underperformance by some institutions, is affecting the economy.

The ANC should play their cards well because the world is watching the confusion that they have caused by creating two centres of power,” he said.

Earlier in the week, a clash broke out outside the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg, between ruling party supporters and members of Black Land First (BLF) movement.

This took place amid rising tension in South Africa over whether Zuma would resign.

The BLF members argued that the ANC should not waste time debating Zuma’s tenure as SA president but should confront challenges facing the country, which were white monopoly capital and the land issue.

They said the ANC also needed to address issues of poverty and black economic empowerment.

Zuma himself met with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on Tuesday, amid speculation that he had agreed to step down.

He had been expected to deliver the State of Nation Address (SONA) in parliament on Thursday but this was postponed indefinitely, further fuelling the speculation that he had agreed to resign as state president.

The ANC national executive committee meeting which had been scheduled for Wednesday was also postponed as the nation was kept on tenterhooks over Zuma’s presidency.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed to journalists that Zuma and Ramaphosa met on Tuesday for a “constructive and robust” meeting.

Magashule added that Zuma and Ramaphosa were in agreement that postponing the state of the nation address was correct, but he did not say who would deliver it once a new date was announced.

Unconfirmed reports from the meeting suggested that Zuma agreed to resign but he was awaiting finalisation of a list of preconditions that he gave.

The meeting took place days after Zuma had refused to succumb to pressure from ANC top officials who told him to leave office.

EFF leader Julius Malema‚ who is also trusted as a reliable source, confirmed on Twitter that Zuma will go soon.

“He will resign anytime from [now],” Malema said on Twitter.

The postponement of SONA was another signal that something could be cooking in the Zuma camp.

His office issued a statement saying that SONA had been postponed but did not state the reasons behind the postponement.

“The president has requested the postponement due to certain developments, which make it not conducive to successfully hold the sitting and deliver the SONA,” it said.

Some reports, however, indicated that the postponement of SONA was due to pressure from the ANC national working committee (NWC) which vowed that there would be no SONA until Zuma leaves office.

National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete, said the move to postpone Thursday’s SONA until further notice came following numerous threats to the event.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday issued a statement saying he had held a “constructive” meeting with Zuma to “discuss the transition and matters relating to his position as state president”.

“The discussions were constructive and lay the basis for a speedy resolution of the matter in the interests of the country and its people,” said Ramaphosa.

“On the basis of the progress made, it was agreed to postpone a special meeting of the ANC National Executive Committee that had been scheduled for later today.

This will enable President Zuma and myself to conclude our discussions and report back to our organisation and the country in the coming days.

“I am aware that the uncertainty surrounding the position of the Head of State and Government is a cause for concern among many South Africans. This is understandable.

“However, I am certain that the process we have now embarked on will achieve an outcome that not only addresses these concerns but also unites our people around the tasks that all of us must necessarily undertake to build our country.

We will be able to communicate further on President Zuma’s position as President of the Republic once we have finalised all pertinent matters,” Ramaphosa said.