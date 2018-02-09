SA must resolve its political problems

It is said when South Africa sneezes, the entire Southern Africa region catches a cold.

We can add here and say, the effects of that sneeze are felt beyond the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region due to the size of the South African economy. South Africa is not a SADC regional economic powerhouse, but a giant across the entire African continent and naturally whatever happens there affects the continent.

This is why political developments in that country must be resolved once and for all. Over the past few years, politics has been at the forefront in that country, pushing much more pressing bread and butter issues that affect the generality of the populace on the back burner.

Jacob Zuma’s tenure of office, as republican president, has been riddled with allegations of corruption, state capture by the Gupta family, white monopoly capital and motions of no confidence. That he survived six of these motions is neither here nor there, but the fact remains that he will probably go down in history as the president who faced more votes of no confidence in that country than any other.

What is more worrying is that South Africa is the current chair of SADC and since August 2017, when the country ascended to the regional office, politics have taken centre stage with Zuma busy fighting for his political survival at home when the region expects him to be spearheading policies that promote development.

We believe it is time South Africans address their political problems once and for all and for the benefit of regional economic development.

As we have said before, South Africa is the region’s economic powerhouse, occupies the SADC chair and anything happening there has a ripple effect across Southern Africa. In the region, there are countries whose currencies are pegged to the rand, through the Rand Monetary Union, and an unstable currency has negative and far-reaching consequences on the economies of those countries.

The region expects South Africa to lead from the front when it comes to SADC’s industrialisation strategy roadmap, which was adopted by SADC in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, in 2014, as an inclusive long-term modernisation and transformation mechanism.

The industrialisation strategy roadmap sets up three growth parts, namely agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and manufacturing and service sector value chains.

Politics should not take centre stage, as SADC’s goal is to improve on established capacity and implement policies to ensure the successful transformation of the region’s economies.

The underlying goal should be to raise the living standards of the people of the region and facilitate the rapid catch-up of SADC countries with the industrialised and developed economies of the world.

Zimbabwe and Swaziland, the two previous SADC chairs, have played their part in advancing the industrialisation and beneficiation policies and South Africa was expected to take these strategies to another level.

But with less than six months before Pretoria hands over the SADC chair to Namibia, questions abound as to whether the regional powerhouse has done its part.

When he took over the SADC chair, Zuma promised that South Africa would promote the facilitation of cross-border projects that would strengthen regional value chains and continue to development the region.

He said South Africa would work towards developing a surveillance model to deal with destructive invasive species that challenged agricultural development in the region with a view to attracting private sector investment in this area. Energy projects that would solve the region’s power problems would be identified and developed, he promised.

He also proposed the formation of an inter-state gas committee that would look into the exploitation of natural gas reserves in the region.

The discovery of significant natural gas reserves in the region, both off-shore and on-shore, needed to be pursued and exploited to mitigate the region’s energy problems.

The jury is still out on whether these programmes that Zuma set out to undertake, as SADC chair, have been implemented.

It appears he has been fighting for political survival for the past six months at the expense of regional development programmes. We hope that with the resolution of those problems in its backyard, South Africa will take its seat and direct development programmes across the region as SADC chair.