SADC, EU anticipate credible polls in DRC

By JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA – EUROPE and Southern Africa have pledged to work together and ensure credible elections when the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) goes to polls hopefully at the end of the year.

The commitment was made in the DRC capital of Kinshasa where delegations from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the European Union (EU) concluded a meeting this past weekend.

They discussed issues around the ongoing electoral process, which will hopefully culminate in elections that the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) has set for December 23.

Stergomena Lawrence Tax, called on the EU and other international development partners in the DRC to work closely and objectively with the former Zaire in support of the electoral roadmap.

“It is pleasing to note that the EU delegation to the DRC is committed to ensuring that the DRC holds democratic and peaceful elections to the satisfaction and to the benefit of Congolese,” Tax said.

She appealed to the European bloc and all international development partners in the DRC to be objective and impartial in their undertakings and support of the electoral process in a manner that would ensure peaceful and credible elections.

Bart Ouvry, the EU head of delegation to DRC, welcomed the assessment of the political situation in the volatile country ahead of the crucial poll.

He called on SADC to continue supporting the DRC and ensure that elections were held as planned.

Polls initially scheduled for the end of 2016 were postponed.

This sparked fatal riots in the major cities of the country while militancy has spread in the remote territories of the 80 million population DRC.

Rebel groups and militias have recruited over 3 000 children in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the last year.

More than 800 cases of sexual abuse against minors have been reported in the provinces of South Kivu and Tanganyika during the period.

“Children in the eastern DRC continue to suffer devastating consequences as waves of violence destabilize the region,” said Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) acting representative in the DRC.

Oyewale said thousands of children in the region no longer had access to health care and education, while many have suffered atrocities at the hands of combatants.

“It is simply a brutal situation for children with no end in sight.”

At least 1,3 million people, including more than 800 000 children, have been displaced by inter-ethnic violence and clashes between the army, militia and armed groups in the DRC.

Many health centres are no longer functioning and there is a heightened risk of food insecurity as violence has prevented many people from working the fields to grow their crops.

There is a real possibility that thousands of children could suffer from malnutrition due to the lack of food.

This comes in addition to disease epidemics in both South Kivu and Tangyanika.

In 2017, the two provinces recorded 18 250 suspected cholera cases, twice as many as in 2016, and 18 000 suspected cases of measles.

UNICEF has appealed for $65 million (R770,5 million) in support of its response over the next six months. – CAJ News.