The ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ of wearing concealers in make-up

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – There have been misconceptions about how to wear concealers on eyebrows as some people use wrong shades and application.

Concealers are a flesh-toned cosmetic stick used to cover spots, blemishes, and dark under-eye circles.

Concealers play a major role in establishing facial make-up foundation for a classy make-up. However, this can only be done if the correct shades and application are applied.

In facial art, there are ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ and once one masters the concept, there is no room for messing up on concealers.

One make-up artist in Harare, Melisa Masangomai shared her tips on wearing concealers. In her view; “A concealer which is sometimes called a colour corrector is a type of cosmetic that is used to mask dark circles, age spots, large pores, and other small blemishes visible on the skin mainly under and above the eyebrows.

“It is similar to foundation, but thicker and used to hide different pigments by blending the imperfection into the surrounding skin tone, as such it should be applied first before the facial foundation. Ideally, it is eyebrows first with the brush and pencil before the concealer.

“After drawing the eyebrows, one can use the concealer brush to conceal the lower part of an eyebrow. It is always important to make the underneath concealer to be two shades lighter that one’s skin tone to have a distinctive arch on the eyebrow bone. Once the underneath is lighter, it marks the perfection of the brows making them shaped effectively.”

Melisa said the upper part of the eyebrow should have a concealer shade, which is either similar to the facial foundation or one shade lighter than the facial foundation.

According to the make-up artist, eyebrows and eye concealers are done first before the facial foundation to avoid the distortion of the overall eye appearance after make-up is completed.

Some people use distinctive eyeshadows that clearly shows where the underneath eye concealer ends and shadows start. This is not encouraged as it kills the art and purpose of an eye concealer, according to Masangomai.

Masangomai said it is important to apply eye shadow on the eyelids just above the lashes and pick a shade that blends with the concealer so that the demarcation is not visible.