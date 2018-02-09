Traditional African cuisine flourishes in Zimbabwe

Gracious Madondo

Something is seriously brewing in Zimbabwe. Almost every new upmarket restaurant opening is placing African traditional food at the centre of its cuisine.

Indeed, a casual survey reveals a common trend where restaurants, mushrooming in most suburbs in Harare, are focusing on traditional cuisines that most hotels treat as “exotic”.

Without exception, most of these restaurants are attracting mostly middle- and upper-class clientele that seem to have an insatiable appetite for traditional food.

Gone are the days when traditional indigenous food used to be despised in favour of Western cuisine. Gone are the days when African traditional food was associated with low class.

What seems to be attracting most food lovers to African traditional food is the new knowledge that has been unearthed concerning the nutritional and health value of such indigenous foods.

In the capital Harare, a restaurateur enjoying good business through focusing on African traditional dishes, is 43-year-old Allen Gava, who owns the cognominal Gava Restaurant.

A former fruit and vegetable wholesaler, Gava started his business in 2013 in one of Harare’s upmarket suburbs.

Gava told The Southern Times that his business has over the years built a solid customer base comprising a cross-section of classes.

There is more sentimental value in focusing on traditional food, according to Gava. He said his restaurant serves mainly African cuisines as a way of reconnecting with the past by eating foods that used to sustain our forefathers.

Besides reconnecting with the past, Gava is convinced that traditional dishes are meant to infuse a sense of pride in Africans and that there is also scientific evidence that some of the indigenous goods have medicinal properties.

Although Gava was reluctant to divulge his earnings, there is no doubt that despite the subdued economic situation in Zimbabwe, his business is prospering.

“Supplies are always critical. We have to constantly be on the lookout for adequate supplies to satisfy our growing clientele,” Gava said.

Gava’s assertions on the medical benefits of traditional foods are buttressed by a local doctor Vivek Solanki of the Trauma Centre in Harare, who said non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, cancer, among others, were unheard of before colonialism because “the traditional diet of the ancient Bantu people was conducive to good healthy living”.

Incidents of death due to these diseases have risen mainly due to the inappropriate consumption of refined starches and other cheap processed Western foods such as chips, rice, hamburgers, fried chicken and bread that do not agree with the genetic makeup of Zimbabweans, added Dr Solanki.

Dr Solanki said non-communicable diseases are “Western Diseases” being fuelled by the explosive fast-foods industry.

In order to improve production levels to meet the high demand for cheap meat, and starch foods, producers and suppliers have turned to hormones and antibiotics that fatten livestock for an early market as well as the genetically modified seeds (GMs) as well as poisonous pesticides and fertilisers to increase agricultural yields.

Genetically modified foods are considered unsafe for human consumption with studies showing that they are the major causes of cancer.

In a recent interview with the Africa Renewal Magazine, WHO assistant director general for non-communicable diseases and mental health, Dr Okeh Chestnov, said non-communicable diseases are rising rapidly and likely to exceed maternal, perinatal and nutritional diseases as the most common causes of deaths in Africa.

It is probably the awareness of the dangers of refined foods that is drawing people to traditional foods.

Typical traditional foods in Zimbabwe range from traditional vegetables, fruits, meat and drinks. The vegetables include amaranthus hybridus (mowa, bonongwe, imbuya), pumpkin leaves (muboora) Solanum nigrum (nightshade/musaka/ixabaxaba) and Cleome gynandra or spiderleaves (nyevhe/runi/ulude). These vegetables are regarded by nutritionists as the super vegetables because they are highly nutritious.

Other varieties of traditional foods and recipes include pap (sadza), peanut butter stews, traditional tripe (maguru) stew, mopane worms (madora/amacimbi), peanuts (nzungu/amazambani), samp (manhuchu) and the traditional non-alcoholic fermented drink called mahewu.

There are other many emerging African traditional foods which chefs call “hot traditional Zimbabwean cuisines with a twist”. These twisted cuisines include a beef stew cooked with beans or vegetable leaves served as in leafy beefy stew with a portion of sadza (pap) or with brown or white rice. Another popular traditional dish is that of collard greens cooked in peanut sauce (muriwo une dovi) and this can be made from pumpkin leaves to covo, spinach or rape and can be served with both sadza and rice.

Across Zimbabwe today quite a number of restaurants are now serving Zimbabwean traditional foods and have made this a highlight of the bright Zimbabwean culture. The cuisines are colourful, delicious and popular with the locals and somewhat alien to most visitors.

Traditional foods tell the story of Africa and celebrate African culture through the culinary.