Ujama flies with ‘Wing it’

Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – Ujama Mushimba has dived onto the business scene with a venture in dining and business has been good despite recent press reports that restaurateurs are struggling to stay afloat.

Wing it Diner, a premium eating spot in the heart of Windhoek’s CBD, is Mushimba’s latest establishment that opened in December 2017. It offers a massive variety of flavours and recipes of chicken wings.

This idea did not just come over night, as Mushimba confessed that she had to do her homework first, work hard and take advantage of her wide travels too.

“After extensive research on what the most common locally preferred foods are and having had the opportunity to travel the world and taste so many different flavours, I decided that wings are what I wanted to serve in the restaurant,” Mushimba said. “I was eager to set up a space where people could just come and ‘wing it’, as in take a chance at something new or different.”

The Harvard graduate and daughter of late business mogul, Aaron Mushimba, related how her dream started to the Southern Times this week.

“The idea for Wing it was born when I was at Harvard Business School where I had the privilege of studying for three years. I had thought a lot about what I wanted to do when I graduated and the Wing it Diner was that case study,” said Mushimba, adding that though the concept started years ago it only came to fruition last year and “business has been successful ever since”.

Mushimba is already making plans not only to expand within the country but also to franchise to South Africa or abroad within the near future. Becoming a global brand is the end objective for Wing it and Mushimba said she had studied other global brands to see what steps KFC, McDonalds and other major brands took to get where they are.

“My target market for Wing it is really anybody who wants to take a chance on themselves, I personally tested all the flavours and recipes of Wing it, we innovate every day and at every opportunity we get.”

Though she lamented how locals sometimes have a tendency of not necessarily supporting local brands, she thanked the community for the overwhelming response to her business.

“I am very happy when I am able to tell clients that we are a Namibian born and bred brand, most clients don’t expect that when they walk in and it makes us extremely proud to be local and realise there might actually be a real market in what we have started.”

She said ambition has taught her that there is no secret to success except hard work, people do not always want to hear that but it is the truth. It is not luck or some elite secret.

Mushimba has been reaping the fruits of her labour, as the mother of two was voted top producer of the year by Meatco after taking over her late father’s farms and successfully commercialising them.

She said it came as a surprise when Meatco deemed her “Top Producer of the Year”, as she was not sure of success as a commercial farmer, but together with her mother, the endeavour went a much longer way than expected.

Mushimba confessed that she had to take a farming 101 course for a year in order to acquaint and educate herself on what exactly she was diving into, which she said paid off.

“My team and I put up a farm management programme and worked diligently, it was extremely costly as farming is more of a science than just a hobby, but it was very rewarding to see the outcome.”

Her father Aaron Mushimba passed on in 2014 leaving behind a legacy in both politics and business locally and internationally. Her father was one of the wealthiest black Namibians, and was involved in mining, finance, agriculture and fishing.

Mushimba is hell -bent on changing the status quo of Namibian women. “I want to make people believe that if you can dream it, you can do it, and have some wings while you’re at it.”

She had worked in the corporate field for 10 years before venturing into business and becoming her own boss.

Her first business was called Kaleidoscope PR and Marketing, which was very successful. She also heads the Kandorera Group that is working hand in hand with Kenako, the holding company of Wing it.