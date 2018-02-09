We are not too broke to feed our soldiers, NDF

By Andreas Thomas

Windhoek – Namibia became an object of international mockery this past week after the media reported that its military, as of February 1, had started sending thousands of soldiers on indefinite leave, as it could not afford to “feed them” in various bases across the country.

The story has been trending since private-owned daily newspaper, The Namibian, broke the story that army personnel would be forced to take leave, while those already on leave had been asked not to report back for duty since the army could no longer feed them and afford utility bills.

The story, together with reports that President Hage Geingob travelled by scheduled commercial flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the African Union summit as part of government cost-cutting measures, has been trending on the Internet and on social media after international media, including the BBC, Deutsche Welle and others, picked it up.

In an online post, Deutsche Welle painted a gloomy picture and said: “A perfect storm of external events and domestic mismanagement has brought Namibia to its knees. The government cannot even afford to feed its army and the president has stopped using his private jet”.

BBC Africa also took to Facebook posting: “….’Broke’ Namibia bans private jet for president, foreign travel for ministers and gives soldiers a holiday because it can’t feed them”.

But the Ministry of Defence, while acknowledging that it will be sending soldiers on unscheduled paid leave, said this did not mean it was unable to feed them.

Defence Minister Penda Ya Ndakolo said the decision by the military command of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) was to cut costs due to economic challenges the country was currently experiencing.

Ya Ndakolo stressed that his ministry had been badly affected by budget cuts.

For the past two years, Namibia has been going through tough times due to the global economic slump. As a result, the Treasury was forced to slash the defence budget for the 2016/2017 and 2017/18 financial years.

Ya Ndakolo said his department and consequently the NDF was not spared and he did not expect major improvements in the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

“Most of the planned activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Namibian Defence Force could therefore not be adequately carried out due to financial constraints.

“The ministry had to employ some measures and improvise where necessary in order to ensure that the defence force remains focused and ready to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

“One of those measures was to identify areas which could be targeted to save costs in order to allocate those savings to priority areas such as training and transport.

“Utilities such as water, electricity and feeding were found to be the commodities on which savings could be made. It was thence on that basis that the chief of the Defence Force had to apply Regulation 68,” Ya Ndakolo said.

Regulation 68 as per the Defence Act (Act 1 of 2002), empowers the chief of the Defence Force to, in the interest of the defence force, order military personnel to take vacation leave with full pay at any given time.

The Defence Minister further articulated that the policy of the NDF provided that up to 33 percent of the military can be allowed to take leave at the same time.

“Due diligence and consideration was made on the impact such decision would have on operational preparedness and effectiveness of the force, hence compulsory leave targets mostly members who are advanced in age to allow them to prepare before their imminent retirements.

“Members with genuine social problems which affect their morale and performance are also considered.

“This undertaking has also enabled those who, in one way or another, have not been taking their annual vacation leaves to go and spend some time with their families,” said the minister.

“Despite the economic crisis that our country is facing, measures have been put in place to ensure that the defence and security of our country is not compromised and national sovereignty is guaranteed.”

Ya Ndakolo said 70 percent of troops would remain in active duty.

“The measures taken are temporary because we have hope that our economy will pick up gradually for the better,” he said.

Geingob takes the lead

It is not only the defence force that took drastic measures to cope with economic pressures. President Geingob has resorted to travel via scheduled flights and has called on his cabinet and other senior government officials to follow suit.

Last week, the Head of State issued a directive banning cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and other political office bearers from travelling abroad until the end of February 2018. The presidency said the ban was in concert with Geingob’s his clarion call to rein in public expenditure. True to his words, the President travelled to Ethiopia by Ethiopia Airlines to attend the 30th African Union Summit that took place from 28 to 29 January.

This is despite having an executive Lear Jet 75 at his disposal. Similarly, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has issued an administrative directive aimed at curbing public expenditure wastage in public service.

The directive, enforced through the Public Service Act of 1995, seeks to gradually reduce personnel expenditure, daily subsistence and travel allowances as well as transport expenses over the next three years.