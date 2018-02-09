When ‘fit and flared’ is the real deal

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – Women have different beautiful body shapes that can look gorgeous in different types of dresses that include pencil dresses, casual maxi dresses, sheath dresses and fit and flared dresses.

A pencil dress is a slim-fitting dress with a straight, narrow cut with a hem that normally falls to or just below the knee and is tailored for a close fit.

On the other hand, a sheath dress is a silhouette that fits close to the body and can have a hemline that hits anywhere from mid-thigh to mid-calf, but a fitted waist is the focal point of this type of dress.

Maxi dresses are totally different from the above two types of dresses in that they are easy to wear, chic, super comfortable while fit and flared are tight at the top while flared at the bottom.

In an interview with Chengetai Kamtayeni, a fashion advisor and tailor based in Harare, said ‘fit and flared’ type of dresses come in five distinctive designs namely: ‘high and low’ flared, ‘long-ankle level flared’, ‘short-above or slightly below the knees flared’, ‘full circle flared’ and ‘half circle flared’.

“High and low flared design is when the front part of the dress is shorter than the back, the design may appear like the dress has a tail. This design is more suitable for ladies with pear body structures where they have narrow shoulders, small bust and huge hips or bulky bottom,” said Kamtayeni.

She said the design also looks beautiful on ladies with thick legs.

According to Kamtayeni, ‘long flared’ are the designs that are tight at the top and long at the bottom usually to the ankle level.

These normally come on three-quarter sleeves and sleeveless designs.

“The long flared can be worn by both tall and short ladies depending on the designs. For tall people, it is advised that they wear designs that are horizontal to blend with their height while the short ones are encouraged to wear designs that are vertical.

“Some women have apple bodies which are sometimes referred to as inverted triangle body types. These women should go for the short flared dresses with full circle flared. The full circle flared designs are bulky from the waist going down and this compliments their broad shoulders,” Kamtayeni said.

She said the half circle flared dresses are meant for women with a bulky bottom.