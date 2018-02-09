Zim makes strides in the HIV fight

By Sharon Kavhu

Harare – Over the past decade, Zimbabwe, with support from the Global Fund and other partners, has made remarkable strides in the fight against HIV.

The country has shown its determination towards achieving the 90-90-90 HIV/Aids global target through the reduction of its annual new HIV infections and Aids-related deaths by 58 percent and 66 percent respectively.

Moreover, out of the 1.4 million people living with HIV in Zimbabwe, 1.1 million are currently on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

According to the UNAids, 90-90-90 global targets for HIV/Aids aim to ensure that by 2020, 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained ART and that by 2020, 90 percent of all people receiving ART will have viral suppression.

Information from the country’s Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) shows that annual new HIV infections have dropped by 58 percent from 85,450 in 2008 to 36,291 in 2017 and HIV/Aids-related deaths have declined by 66 percent from to 78,634 in 2008 to 26,645 in 2017.

The success in Zimbabwe’s fight against HIV has been attributed to improved quality of care, effective treatment through the use of advanced medical technology, availability of donor funds, and availability of self-testing kits, domestication of funding (through the Aids levy), effective HIV prevention programmes and new medical technology in detecting the virus.

National Aids Council monitoring and evaluation director, Amon Mpofu, said the HIV success story in Zimbabwe is credited for improved quality of care through the use of viral load machines.

“We used to use CD4 count machines vastly to assess the efficiency of treatment among people living with HIV. Since the CD4 count machine measures the number of white blood cells in a person, we used that as a measure to assess the effectiveness of ART in people living with HIV,” said Mpofu.

“If the number of white blood cells increases after ART initiation, we used the result as a measure that determined effective treatment. However, the CD4 count machine has no capacity to detect HIV-resisting strains.

“As such, we moved to the viral load machine which has a capacity to detect the HIV virus and resistant strains. The fact that the viral load machine detects the resistance of strains and monitors the effectiveness of treatment, reduces chances of HIV-related drug resistance.”

He said viral load machines improve the effectiveness of treatment and this is a positive step towards “treatment as per prevention”. According to the NAC director, effective treatment reduces chances of transmission as the HIV virus would have been suppressed.

Suppressed HIV virus can get to an undetected status and this reduces chances of transmission by 96 percent as proved by the scientific trial ‘HPTN 052’ (2011).

Mpofu also attributed the HIV strides in Zimbabwe to effective preventive measures such as the correct use of condoms, availability of HIV self-testing kits and voluntary medical male circumcision.

MoHCC and other HIV/Aids organisations have been effective in the awareness campaigns on HIV and Aids prioritising the key population such as the sex workers, cross-border traders and truck drivers.

Such campaigns were significant in increasing HIV and Aids awareness and thus contributing to the reduction of new HIV infections.

The health ministry has attributed the positive developments to successful ART programmes such as such as Prevention of Mother to Child HIV Transmission (PMTC) and Option B +. This has significantly reduced the rate of HIV transmission from pregnant women to their babies during delivery and also brought quality care to the mother’s health during pre- and post-delivery.

It also acknowledges the effective use of the Aids levy and donor funding towards HIV.

Zimbabwe recently received a US$502 grant from the Global Fund towards the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria. The grant will be implemented by MoHCC and UNDP in collaboration with civil society organisations and NAC to support the fight against the three diseases in the next three years.

Information shows that the grant will prioritise HIV prevention, treatment, care and support in order to implement the global targets.

“Out of the total funding, US$426 million will focus on ensuring universal access to HIV prevention, treatment, care and support services. This will include a specific focus on eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmission and ensuring prevention programmes are serving adolescents and youths and key populations most at risk of HIV,” highlighted a press release from the implementing partners.

While there is external funding of at least 80 percent towards HIV fight in Zimbabwe, the remaining 20 percent is domestically sourced through the Aids levy initiative, under which all people in formal employment are levied 3 percent from their salaries every month. Zimbabwe’s HIV prevalence rate has declined by 17. 4 percent from 31 percent in 1999 to the current 13. 6 percent.

However, the government maintains that the rate still needs to be reduced for the country to attain the 90-90-90 HIV/Aids global target. Zimbabwe continues in its efforts in the HIV fight and has a potential to meet the global target.

Recently, the country introduced the use of latest medical technology in infant diagnosis and viral load testing called Samba 11 machines.

Several technicians and scientist were trained on how to use the machines and the development is expected to make a significant impact on increasing the number of infants tested and treated for HIV.

MoHCC said the development will see people living with HIV being put on efficacious regimens, which can reduce their viral load to undetectable levels in line with global targets.

“The beauty of the Samba 11 machine is to follow up on our patients to see the efficacy in treatment, improve our patient care, the quality of treatment and the extent of the resistance that we are facing,” said Health Minister, Dr David Parirenyatwa.

“The Samba machine is the one that has been selected and Zimbabwe, as you know is the first one to use the point of care machines in the world.

“We are the pioneer in this medical innovation and technicians and scientists will be the trainers of trainers. You will be the experts in using point of care machines,” he told medical technicians and scientists in Harare recently.