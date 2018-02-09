Zim mining sector ripe for investment

Feb 09, 2018
Cape Town – International investors have been encouraged to make the most of Zimbabwe’s endowment with mineral resources and moves by the new administration to ease legislation promulgated by the former regime to deter investments.

Presiding over the Mining in Zimbabwe Dialogue in Cape Town, South Africa, this week, Winston Chitando, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, reiterated the theme of the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa that “Zimbabwe is Open for Investment”, with mining set to play a pivotal role.

Speaking at the event held at the sidelines of the Africa Mining Indaba, Chitando said among the major measures government had initiated was easing the indigenisation policy, which had left only platinum at a 51-49 percent threshold, favouring indigenous Zimbabweans while diamonds were for exclusive exploitation by the government through its agencies.

“There are vast opportunities, which we would encourage investors to take advantage of,” he told an audience that included current and potential investors.

Chitando pointed out the Southern African country had more than 40 minerals.

“The fact of the matter is that Zimbabwe is under-exploited. The exploration was done largely before modern exploitation techniques,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s mining ministry held the event in partnership with Africa Chrome Fields to explore opportunities in the sector under the new administration of President Mnangagwa.

Chitando ruled out Zimbabwe reviving its defunct dollar for the sake of having its own currency be supported by fundamentals,” the minister said.

“Nonetheless, every country ought to have its own currency,” Chitando said while ruling such implementation as a short-term.

Zimbabwe has in the past decade adopted a multi-currency system after the demise of the local dollar under the regime of former president Robert Mugabe.

This followed record hyperinflation at the height of economic problems. The United States dollar is the dominant currency in the country. – CAJ News

