Zuma clings on

By Lovemore Ranga Mataire

Fears of possible prosecution over alleged corruption might be the major factor forcing South African President Jacob Zuma to throw down the gauntlet despite mounting pressure from some ANC cadres to step down.

Pressure on President Zuma to leave Union Building has been mounting since the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December.

However, it seems Zuma is bargaining for certain guarantees before he steps down.

Eye Witness News online quoted ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, saying; “They have been other issues raised that relate to transition and all of that. Of course, the ANC NEC will be meeting to get a detailed report on some of these issues.”

The NEC meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed indefinitely to allow Ramaphosa and Zuma to conclude their discussions.

The NEC meeting would have discussed feedback from a meeting of the ruling party’s national working committee at Lithuli House on Tuesday. The national working committee meeting took place after another by the ANC’s top six officials on Monday, which tried to persuade President Zuma to step down.

The NEC is the highest decision-making body in the ANC between conferences.

And in his first public statement, since the ANC top six engaged Zuma last Sunday, Ramaphosa said his meeting with the state president was “constructive and fruitful”.

However, many South Africans who are eager to see the back of Zuma responded with revulsion to Ramaphosa’s rather ambivalent statement.

Most vented their anger on Twitter where they called on the ANC to speedily resolve the issue of leadership.

One Evolve tweeted that “Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa need not tiptoe around JZ, NWC and the people of SA have spoken. He must just go kicking and screaming if he needs to be. We don’t have time for childish games, 2019 is upon us. Resolve this issue @CyrilRamaphosa without fear or favour so that we start campaigns.”

Pheleni Byalambisa said, “I am still trying to find reasons how this statement changes anything,” while Sugar Dumpling sarcastically called for Zimbabwe’s military intervention saying, “Do you need the Zim army to help? I am sure if you ask them nicely they will help in the talks.”

Zuma has denied any wrongdoing in alleged corruption deals with the Gupta family.

Political analysts say Zuma is keen on brokering a deal with the ANC that may offer protection from prosecution.

Despite his favoured ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s loss to Ramaphosa for the top party post, Zuma is believed to command the backing of three of the six most influential officials within the ANC.