Tsumeb community heap praise on Geingob

By Annines Angula

Namibians with disabilities, orphans and vulnerable children from Hope Home Based Care Centre who received medical, hygiene and other consumables from the Dundee Precious Metals’ Tsumeb Community Trust on January 26 January said they are thankful of President Hage Geingob’s Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

The residents thanked the President for introducing the HPP in the country stating that it has sown seeds of unity in their community. The centre has a total of 167 dependents that are incapacitated due to various reasons.

The centre was founded in 2015 by Eglien Uises, after her mother fell gravely ill and ended up in a wheelchair.

“I had to resign from my job as a Bears Furniture Store regional manager to take care of my mother. Seeing how difficult it was for me and my mother got me to thinking of those in our communities who are facing the same problems but do not have anyone to lean on. That is when I decided to open this centre for hope,” Uises is quoted as saying in a statement.

Allet Olivier, a member of the Tsumeb community thanked President Geingob’s development plan.

“We would like to thank President Geingob for introducing Harambee and a culture of inclusivity that does not allow for anyone to be left out regardless of their status. Dundee is a very good example of this plan in action. If there was a word bigger than thank you, we would say it to express our gratitude,” said Olivier.

Tsumeb Community Trust administrator Christof Kisting expressed delight at being associated with the care centre.

“The Dundee Trust’s focus for support is directed at the underprivileged and most vulnerable members of the community. Our aim is to uplift the community socially and economically through supporting initiatives that form part of the country’s development priority areas,” he said.

Dundee Precious Metals is a Canadian-based international mining company that is engaged in the acquisitioning, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metal properties

Also speaking at the event was co-sponsor and Tulipamwe business owner, Nico Kaiyamo, who admired Uises for her commitment to the community.

“As the President said ‘no one will be left behind’ it doesn’t matter if you are disabled, blind, rich, poor, short or tall especially now in this Harambee era,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alletta Gawan, a community member of the mining town, has urged fellow Namibians who have disabled family members not to lose hope.

“I would like to tell other families who have disabled children, parents, brothers, sisters, uncles or aunts to remain steadfast. Do not give up, being a mother to a disabled little girl was not easy. I never forget that her life is precious too. Thank you Hage and Dundee for making it possible for me to provide for my little angel,” she said teary eyed.