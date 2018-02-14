Mnangagwa addresses Botswana parliament

By Kuda Bwititi

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday addressed Botswana’s National Assembly, lauding the SADC Parliamentary Forum for the role it plays in advancing regional integration.

His address was part of his two-day state visit to Botswana which ended on Tuesday.

Delivering the speech in Botswana’s august house, President Mnangagwa said the SADC Parliamentary Forum plays a seminal role in regional integration.

“The two legislatures are active members of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, a platform that affords our national parliaments the opportunity to play a meaningful role in promoting regional integration, good governance, peace and security in our region.”

President Mnangagwa said examples of the fruitful outcomes of the SADC Parliamentary Forum include its electoral observe mission and its thrust in protecting the rights of the girl child-an initiative which he was also part of in Zimbabwe.

“That has been done through the Parliamentary Forum’s Standing Committees, election observation and the development of model laws: the first being the Model Law on Eradicating Child Marriages and Protecting Children Already in Marriage, which was adopted at the 39th SADC Parliamentary Forum’s Plenary Assembly in June 2016. I was honored to be the one to launch the Model Law at the 40th Plenary Assembly in Zimbabwe, on 12th November 2016.

President Mnangagwa said he was encouraged by the close cooperation between parliaments from both countries, which have coordinated on matters of mutual concern.

“I am encouraged by the close cooperation between the legislatures of our two countries, not only at the bilateral level, but also at regional, continental and international levels. The bilateral exchange of visits at the level of members and staff has aided the sharing of experiences and ideas with the aim of adopting best practices and bench-making, to consolidate the role of parliament in national governance.”

President Mnangagwa showered praises on SADC countries for the support they rendered to Zimbabwe during the peaceful political transition that led to the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

“I was elevated to the Head of State and Government following the resignation of our former RoberRob. This transition was very peaceful, and I must say, democracy was the ultimate victor. It will be remiss of me not to acknowledge and appreciate the unflinching support we received from Botswana and other SADC countries during the transition.”

He said SADC and AU Member States are welcome to observe Zimbabwe’s elections which will be held around July this year