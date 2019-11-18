Luxury Luggage for the Executive Traveller

Stay stylish packing for that overnight business trip.

With the rate that technology moves at, you would think that there would be some kind of device available to prevent having to travel. Yes, on a smartphone you can take a photo, record a video and send them to someone across the other side of the world. Yes, emails and text messages can be sent at the touch of a button for the receiver to view in seconds. And yes, there is always the traditional phone call if even Skype fails.

Yet sometimes, nothing beats an actual face-to-face meeting. With a top-of-the-range car, travelling in style is easy. But international travel, with its stricter than ever security measures, can sometimes be far from glamorous.

For an overnight stay abroad, hand luggage would usually be adequate, but just because you have to limit luggage to one small bag it doesn’t mean your style has to suffer. The weight and size restrictions for each airline vary, yet there are some luxury cabin luggage bags on the market.

For the ultimate in luxury, English modern heritage brand Globe-Trotter makes some gorgeous cases. Preferred by such high profile characters as explorer Sir Edmund Hilary and even HRH Queen Elizabeth II, who apparently used a Globe-Trotter case on her honeymoon and does to this day, don’t expect a case to come cheap.

The brand’s Safari collection, which is a nod back to the cases made by Globe-Trotter in the late 1920s, is furnished with non-dyed natural leather trimming that darkens and ages over time. Made to last, the Ivory & Natural 18 inch Trolley Case, with wheels and a pull out handle is practical, yet ultra-classy. Priced at £725 (around US$1,100), it is available at http://www.globetrotter1897.com.

Another luxury British label, Mulberry, although perhaps more famous for its women’s bags, offers a wide selection of leather holdalls perfect for hand luggage. Its Henry Trolley Case, in black textured nylon ticks all of the boxes. Streamline, lightweight and super versatile, it oozes luxury. With external compartments to place travel documents you want to keep at-hand and classic Mulberry gold hardware, heads will be turning at check-in. Get your hands on it for £595 ($910) at http://www.mulberry.com.

Our third and final choice needs no introduction. Louis Vuitton accessories are world-famous and it’s easy to see why. The Pegase 55 Business at £2,050 has been especially crafted with the executive in mind. A spacious exterior padded compartment is ideal for holding a laptop, while a smaller compartment can hold essential items. The expandable handle can be locked in two positions and if you want to keep your purchase looking shiny and new, it comes with an easy attachable sleeve that completely covers the case on-board. Visit www.louisvuitton.com for more details.