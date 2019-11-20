Eric Mathoho: Chiefs And Maritzburg Face Suspensions





The Premier Soccer League confirmed that just two clubs will have their players serve suspension this weekend in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals.

Kaizer Chiefs have three players suspended on the weekend after Daniel Akpeyi and Willard Katsande picked up their fourth yellow card each in the Soweto Derby and Eric Mathoho was red-carded in the same clash.

Chiefs will host Maritzburg United at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, 24 November.

However, the Team of Choice will also be without one of their players, with Kwanda Mngonyama serving his second match suspension after picking up two yellow cards, which resulted in a red against Orlando Pirates on November 05.

The other semi-final will take place on Saturday, November 23 between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Premier Soccer League confirmed that just two clubs will have their players serve suspension this weekend in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals.

Kaizer Chiefs have three players suspended on the weekend after Daniel Akpeyi and Willard Katsande picked up their fourth yellow card each in the Soweto Derby and Eric Mathoho was red-carded in the same clash.

By Soccer Laduma.